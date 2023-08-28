A Minusma blue helmet, during a patrol in northern Mali on June 16. MINUSMA (Europe Press)

The United Nations Mission for the Stabilization of Mali (Minusma) began its withdrawal from the African country this August, which should be completed by the end of this year. The blue helmets have already departed from three of their so-called peripheral bases, in the towns of Ogossagou, Ber and Goundam, and they plan to do so in the coming days of Ménaka. However, as the UN soldiers vacate the barracks, they are occupied by the Malian Army and Wagner’s mercenaries, which has caused enormous unease among the Tuareg rebels, who see this deployment as a break of the Algiers Peace Accords of 2015, and threatens to reactivate the conflict.

While the world looks towards the crisis in Niger, the United Nations mission in Mali has begun its gradual withdrawal from this country, as demanded on June 16 by the Government of Mali, which accused the Minusma of being “part of the problem” in terms of security. The authorities of this African nation had expressed their discomfort at the report of the human rights department of the international mission that accused Malian and foreign soldiers, presumably Wagner mercenaries, of being the perpetrators of the Moura massacre, in which they were murdered. more than 500 civilians. As a result of this demand, the UN gave itself a deadline of December 31 for the 12,500 blue helmets of the mission to leave the country.

The first base ceded by the UN to the Malian authorities was that of Ogossagou, in central Mali, on August 4. Some 150 Senegalese peacekeepers were the last to leave without incident. Much more complicated was the withdrawal from the Ber site, where 200 Burkina Faso troops were stationed, which took place on August 13. The convoy, bound for the base in the city of Timbuktu, located some 57 kilometers away, was attacked by armed groups and took two days to reach its destination. The third to be evicted by Minusma was that of Goundam, which was occupied by an Ivorian company and 140 Bangladeshi police officers, on August 16. The one in Ménaka, located in one of the most difficult areas and under the influence of the Islamic State, will be evicted at the end of this month.

All these bases have been occupied by the Armed Forces of Mali, which has caused notable discomfort among the Tuareg independentists, grouped in the Coordinator of Azawad Movements (CMA), who believe that their forces should be the ones to occupy those positions in the north. of the country, in line with the Algiers Peace Accords, signed in 2015. In fact, the column of the Malian Army accompanied by Wagner’s mercenaries that came to occupy Ber clashed with Tuareg rebels, resulting in the deaths of six soldiers. The entire territory has been the scene of skirmishes between CMA militants, on the one hand, and the Malian military and Russian paramilitaries, on the other. In a statement, the independentistas accused the Malian government of “breaking the ceasefire.”

The last Tuareg rebellion broke out in January 2012 and was the trigger for the serious security crisis that the entire Sahel is experiencing today, as it initially allied itself with the jihadist groups that were operating in northern Mali at the time. Led by the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA), it even went so far as to declare the independence of the three northern regions on April 6, 2012. After the French military intervention and three years of fighting, the government and the rebel groups grouped in the CMA, which maintained control of Kidal, sign the Algiers Peace Accords in 2015, which does not recognize the independence of the north, but establishes a restructuring of the State Administration and promotes the integration of the rebels into the defense forces and security.

disgruntled jihadists

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

But the jihadist groups are not happy with the new distribution of forces derived from the withdrawal of the Minusma either. Coinciding with the eviction of the Ber base by the blue helmets, the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (JNIM) has promoted a blockade of the Timbuktu region that has lasted for more than two weeks. The emir of this terrorist group in the area, Talha Abou Hind, accused the Malian Army of having led Wagner’s troops into the region and has called for “a total war” against the State, through audio messages distributed by WhatsApp groups, according to Timbuktu residents.

The activist Fatouma Harber assures that the jihadists sent messages through social networks, but they also addressed the transporters in the region directly. “They were warned that driving was totally prohibited and that anyone who disobeyed this order would have their vehicle and merchandise burned,” says Harber from Timbuktu. “They even went so far as to shoot at the boat that crosses the vehicles that come from Mopti and that had managed to reach the river jetty. The blockade is also affecting those who resupply the city with basic necessities from Algeria or Mauritania”.

At present, the prices of all products have skyrocketed and there are already shortages of some of them, such as oil, soap, sugar, tea, pasta and gasoline. “It is not just the city of Timbuktu, it is the entire region. Towns like Taudenni or the Gourma Rarhous area also suffer from it. Even weekly markets that allowed villagers to buy groceries have been banned,” adds Harber. The jihadists control the main axes of the region and prevent the passage of all trucks or all merchandise traffic.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.