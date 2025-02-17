At least 12,654 civilians have died in the Ukraine War since its inception in February 2022, 673 of them childrenwhile the injured ascend to 29,392, the UN Office for Human Rights said Monday, one week after the third anniversary of the conflict is fulfilled and on the eve of the US and Russia open peace negotiations without Ukrainian participation .

Almost half of the deceased and more than a third of the injured in areas of the Ukrainian Front They are the elderlyone of the most vulnerable groups in the conflict, indicate the figures collected by the Office of the High Commissioner Volker Türk through its mission in Ukraine. The report denounces attacks “Deliberate, repeated and systematic” against vital infrastructure such as energy, health (790 attacks of this type) or educational (1,670).

About 139,000 square kilometers of Ukraine, almost a quarter of the national territory, have remained sown with antipersone mines And other explosive artifacts, which has made the country one of the most contaminated in the world with this weapons, the document underlines.

The UN report recalls, citing research from its land missions, which about 95% of the Liberated Ukrainian prisoners and later surveyed They revealed to have been torturewhile the percentage in the case of Russian prisoners in Ukrainian territory was 5%.

United Nations has confirmed the Execution of at least 71 Ukrainian prisoners of war and 26 Russians, in contravention of Geneva agreements. Executions of at least 170 civilians have also been denounced, including 23 women and three minors, in areas of the Ukrainian territory controlled by Russia.

Given the perception that hostilities have been reduced over time, the United Nations remembers that the number of civil victims increased 30% in 2024 In relation to 2023, that the attacks on facilities tripled (306) and those suffered by educational infrastructure almost doubled until 576 added last year.