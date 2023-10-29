Support for the non-binding resolution calling for a pause in Israeli bombing of Gaza was overwhelming. With the vote of 120 countries in favor, and only 14 against, the UN General Assembly on Friday called for a pause to be able to bring humanitarian aid to the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped there. 9,000 kilometers from New York, Israeli forces began a new phase of their war in the Strip, with the worst bombings so far. “I categorically reject the despicable call from the United Nations for a ceasefire,” tweeted the foreign minister of that country. Eli Cohen.

This Saturday, the secretary general of the international institution, António Guterres, tweeted that after saying yes to the resolution he felt “encouraged by what seemed to be a growing consensus on the need for, at least, a humanitarian pause in the Middle East.” “Unfortunately, I was instead surprised by an unprecedented escalation in bombing,” he added.

The criticism between Guterres and the Israeli authorities culminated a week of disagreements and rupture between that country and the United Nations. Disagreements that began on Tuesday with a speech by the Secretary General, and that have revealed the deep divisions in the world order, even within the European Union itself. Divisions that come from afar, that are increasingly serious, that threaten the very functioning of the UN and that the war between Israel and the radical Palestinian militia Hamas has only ended up exposing even more.

Guterres’ speech to open a Security Council session on the conflict was only going to be, in principle, a trademark speech for the organization, relatively bland and forgettable. But it unleashed a storm. “The Hamas attacks have not come out of nowhere. The Palestinians have lived under a suffocating occupation for 56 years, their land has been gradually devoured by settlements, and their hopes for a political solution have faded, but their demands cannot justify the attacks by Hamas or the collective punishment of the population. Palestine,” declared the Secretary General.

The top UN representative also denounced the “clear violations of international law observed” in Gaza and reiterated his call for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire to remedy epic suffering.”

Immediately, Cohen and Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, called for Guterres to resign. The permanent representative to the United Nations announced the revocation of visas for officials of the organization: “Due to his words, we will not give visas to UN representatives.” The first victim was the United Nations Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths. “The time has come to teach them a lesson,” stressed the Israeli diplomat.

Israelis were offended by Guterres’ statements, he believes Richard Gowan, for decades a senior official at the institution and today at the NGO International Crisis Group, specialized in conflict prevention. Israeli leaders “are convinced from birth that the entire UN system is tilted against them” and the criticism of a secretary general who during his term had been “quite pro-Israel” was especially powerful. But also “many diplomats suspect that the Israelis exaggerated their fight with Guterres to distract attention from the criticism they receive at the UN about their campaign in Gaza,” this expert points out.

The scuffle spread to other member countries of the organization and to other international forums. Spain and Portugal expressed their support for Guterres; British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticized the senior international official. In Brussels, at the European Council, the acting head of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, insisted with Ireland on the idea of ​​a humanitarian ceasefire and on demanding that the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, respect international law. Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic aligned themselves with Israel. Those same dividing lines were repeated in Friday’s vote in New York.

“The EU’s utter failure to coordinate a common position on this vote is in many ways more shameful and serious than the minor showdown over Guterres this week. Guterres presented a clear, if controversial, statement of UN principles. The EU simply descended into chaos. “We can be critical of the UN, but let’s be honest about the fact that the situation in Gaza leaves everyone confused and out of ideas,” says Gowan.

The row is by no means the first between the UN and Israel. Nor will it be the last. Both entities maintain a relationship as intimate as it is schizophrenic. The Jewish State is, precisely, a creation of the United Nations, which in 1947 decided on the partition of Palestine then under British mandate. The international institution has monitored and protected each and every one of Israel’s borders at some point in the history of this State. Communication is constant between the Israeli army and the UN authorities in Gaza and the West Bank.

At the same time, the majority in the UN General Assembly tends to vote against Israel. This country, in turn, frequently attacks the organization to which it owes its legitimacy. He systematically fails to comply with the resolutions that affect him. And it has even hit its facilities: during the war against Hezbollah in 2006 it bombed a UN observation post in Khiam, in southern Lebanon, killing four international observers. Since the beginning of the current conflict, 57 United Nations workers have died in the Strip.

In part, this relationship is a mirror of the deep divisions that weigh down the institution. The Security Council has become a boxing ring in which two blocs, led by the United States and those made up of Russia and China, deal constant diplomatic slaps and almost systematically veto each other’s resolution proposals. Including those presented on the current conflict in the Middle East.

The current diplomatic crisis comes at an already complicated time for the UN regarding Ukraine. Russia “has done everything possible to pressure the US over Gaza, because it perceives it as an opportunity for diplomatic revenge for US efforts to isolate it around Ukraine at the United Nations,” Gowan recalls. And at the same time, “many non-Western countries that aligned themselves with Washington in favor of kyiv now feel alienated by the Western attitude toward the Palestinians.”

Divisions and bureaucratization have been sclerotizing the functioning of the institution. Countries like Brazil loudly criticize their inability to renew themselves and represent a world order different from the one that emanated from the Breton Woods conference in 1944. The permanent member countries of the Security Council, armed with a tool, the veto, that allows them to block any decision that they do not like, they resist an expansion of this forum that could dilute their influence as nations. “It is a sclerotic system hampered by hostile forces,” as described by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

“The UN is also facing a number of crises in Africa, such as those in Sudan and the Sahel, where it is struggling to make an impact. There is a feeling among many diplomats in New York that the organization is experiencing a credibility crisis. The crisis in Gaza simply fuels this gloomy feeling,” says the ICG expert.

Guterres admits these criticisms. He plans a Future Summit for September next year to address some of the planet’s most pressing problems, from disarmament to economic development. “The UN is still providing critical life-saving help to people in Palestine, Afghanistan and many other trouble spots. That is irreplaceable,” summarizes Gowan. “Supporting her remains a moral issue,” he concludes.

