The UN humanitarian chief recounts how dogs eat bodies in Gaza: “It’s a horror movie”

The UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher told reporters on Wednesday his shock during his visit last month to the Gaza Strip in which he saw very thin people and the fat dogs wandering among the ruins to look for corpses.

“One of the first shocking things I saw entering [en Gaza] They were the dogs grooveing ​​for the ruins. I asked the colleague that I was with me why they were so fat and told me that because they are looking for corpses. And you realize that people are thin. And you see this for kilometers and kilometers, ”said the Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Coordinator (Ocha).

Fletcher has reported his experience in the Gaza Strip in other interviews and has described him as “a horror movie.” The Ocha chief also told the press conference that the local workers of the organization in the north of the strip have to use GPS to find their homes or what remains of them because everything is a huge ruined field for kilometers and kilometers. “They are just ruins. My staff tries to find their way home using GPS because there are no references to navigate. You can’t see what a house, a hospital or school was. ”

“I think nothing can prepare for that. All the people I met are deeply traumatized for having survived that experience, ”said Fletcher. “Gaza was much worse than expected and I really prepared for the worst. I have been in Darfur, on the front in Kupiansk, Syria … Gaza is totally to another level. ”

“I hope that more cameras and journalists can enter and tell this story over time,” said Fletcher, remarking that international journalists are prohibited from entering Gaza. The Ocha chief said that the case of the strip is “an example of the current impunity” in which “the most basic pillars of humanitarian law are being challenged everywhere.”

“Genocidal acts”

This Thursday, the Independent International Commission of Research on the Palestinian Territory occupied this Thursday a report denouncing “genocidal acts” of Israel for the systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive health installations.

“The evidence collected reveals a terrible increase in sexual and gender violence,” said South African jurist Navi Pillay, president of the Commission, former judge of the International Criminal Court and Head of Human Rights of the United Nations between 2008 and 2014. The document defends that this type of violence has become “a war of Israel’s war to dominate and destroy the Palestinian people.”

Some of the abuses denounced in the report include rapes of detainees, or humiliating deals in detention centers, rates and controls, forcing victims to undress or be photographed and filmed in degrading circumstances.

The report denounces that the Israeli forces have also systematically destroyed numerous sexual and reproductive health facilities in Gaza, while in parallel the arrival of medicines and equipment necessary to guarantee the well -being of pregnant women, women in childbirth or in postpartum.

Consequently, “women and adolescents have died in complications during pregnancy or childbirth due to the limitations imposed by Israeli authorities”, something that could be considered the crime against humanity of “extermination,” says the document.

Other attacks denounced were the one that in December 2023 was directed against the largest fertility clinic in Gaza, destroying 4,000 embryos, and the perpetrated one month before against a women’s women’s victims center.

In that last case, a tank shot at the building floor where these women and some of their relatives stayed, and the soldiers left painted with insults against them on the walls, the document said.

The commission also documented cases in which women and girls of all ages, even pregnant, were direct objective of snipers attacks, something that the report also defines as a crime against humanity and war.

Among the cases denounced is that of a pregnant woman killed by a shot by a soldier of the Security Forces of Israel when she approached the Hospital of Al-Awda, in the north of the Strip, in December 2023, and whose body was not recovered up to about 20 days later, in a state of decomposition.

Israel cuts the aid

In May 2024, the UN gave the figure of more than 10,000 missing Among the rubble in Gaza that add to the more than 48,000 deaths confirmed by the Hamas authorities in Gaza. However, several scientific studies argue that the real number of deaths is probably much higher.

A The Lancet analysis published in July 2024 Study the “indirect deaths” that occur in all armed conflicts because of the lack of medical attention, disease expansion, lack of food, sanitation … “those indirect deaths multiply between three and fifteen times the direct figure of deceased. Applying a conservative calculation of four indirect deaths for each direct death to the figure of 37,396, it is plausible to calculate that up to 186,000 people or more have died due to the conflict in Gaza ”. Applying the same criteria to 48,500 deaths, that Cigra would touch the 200,000 dead.

Another study The same publication indicates that only direct deaths in the first nine months of war rise to 64,260.

Israel cOrtó 12 days ago the entry of humanitarian assistance to try to force Hamas to accept an extension of the first phase of the high fire instead of moving to the second phase of the agreement, which contemplates the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the final end of hostilities.

According to Ocha data, 292,000 houses have been destroyed, representing 61.8% of the total.