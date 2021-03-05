The High Commissioner for Human Rights assured this Friday not having “yet” received proof of life from Princess Latifa, daughter of the emir of Dubai, who claims to be forcibly held and fears for her life.

“No, not yet,” said Rupert Colville, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, responding to a question from journalists about it in Geneva.

The spokesperson explained that there were contacts between the Office of the High Commissioner and the representatives of the United Arab Emirates in the Swiss city, but without great results.

The UN indicated on February 19 that it had asked this Gulf monarchy life tests of the 35 year old princess, daughter of Mohamed bin Rashed al Maktoum, leader of the Emirate of Dubai and Prime Minister of the Emirates.

Latifa tried to escape by boat from this city-state in 2018, in vain, before being returned.

Her relatives transmitted videos in which the princess claimed to be locked up in a “mansion turned prison” with all the windows closed and guarded by police. They said they had no further news of her.

According to the British channel BBC, the videos were recorded approximately one year later that he tried to run away.

On February 19, the United Arab Emirates embassy in London said in a statement that the princess “is being cared for at home, with the support of her family and medical professionals.”

“His condition continues to improve and we hope that he will return to public life in due course.”

In December 2018, the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson, met with the princess and declared that she she was “disturbed, affected by a serious health problem and treated by a psychiatrist” but that she was well cared for by her family.

Two years later, the UN working group on enforced or involuntary disappearances decided “to consider the case” of the princess, “who is apparently being held incommunicado at her home in Dubai.”

Non-profit organizations regularly accuse the United Arab Emirates, a rich Gulf state close to Western countries, of violating human rights and suppressing critical voices.

With information from AFP.