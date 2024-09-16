UN Rapporteur Katrougalos Speaks Out About Western Hypocrisy Regarding Russia and Israel

Western countries continue to be hypocritical and resort to double standards in matters concerning the application of international law, and this cannot continue any longer. The agency reported this RIA Novosti said UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order George Katrougalos.

“The rules do not differ from conflict to conflict, their application differs. And we cannot continue to tolerate such double standards and hypocrisy,” he said.

The UN Special Rapporteur also noted that the West imposes sanctions on Russia, but does not apply them to Israel, while the number of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip is many times greater than in Ukraine. He stressed that such an attitude towards Israel will be a subject of serious disagreement between the countries of the West and the Global South.

Earlier, Israeli authorities asked members of the US Congress to threaten South Africa with consequences for its lawsuit against Tel Aviv in the International Court of Justice. The Israeli Foreign Ministry also suggested threatening to suspend US trade relations with South Africa.