UN: Russian prisoners of war were tortured in Ukraine from December to February 2024

Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine were subjected to torture. Such facts are recognized in the report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

We are talking about the period from December 2023 to February 2024. Department employees visited 44 Russian prisoners in Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Lvov, Nikolaev, Sumy and Kharkov regions.

Although these Russian prisoners of war did not make any allegations of torture occurring at these facilities, they provided credible reports of torture or ill-treatment at transit points following their evacuation from the battlefield Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Russian soldiers were held in basements and beaten

In particular, eight people told the organization’s employees that they were being held in the basements of private buildings, probably in the Kharkov region.

Thirteen prisoners of war complained of beatings with wooden sticks during interrogations, as well as electric shocks.

Ukrainians also staged executions and, in two cases, threatened Russian soldiers with sexual violence, the report said.

The report also details the “summary execution of at least 25 Russian military personnel off the battlefield” without a fair trial or proper investigation in 2022 and 2023.

The UN pointed out the lack of “proper progress” in the investigation of torture in Ukraine

The UN report says Ukraine has opened at least five criminal investigations into allegations of abuses against 22 victims by its own security forces.

At the same time, it is emphasized that in Ukraine there is no adequate progress in investigating or prosecuting acts of violence and torture committed by the Ukrainian military against civilians and prisoners of war.

OHCHR documented arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, and the use of torture and ill-treatment, including sexual violence, by Ukrainian authorities during the detention of conflict-related civilians and Russian prisoners of war, as well as the summary execution of at least 25 Russian military personnel (all in 2022 and early 2023) Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Earlier in Russia it was reported that the UN recognized the facts of torture in Ukraine

In December 2023, Alexander Brod, a member of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia, reported that UN representatives recognized the facts of mass torture against at least half of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.

Facts of mass use of torture against Russian prisoners are also recognized by UN representatives. About half of Russian prisoners of war interviewed by the UN said they had been subjected to torture and ill-treatment. This was stated by the head of the Office of the UN High Commissioner Volker Türk Alexander Brod Member of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia

The Russian social activist also emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities never recognized the fact of torture and did not punish those who committed them.

During negotiations in March 2022, Ukrainian representatives promised to stop cases of torture of Russian military personnel, but in the end the negotiations were frozen.