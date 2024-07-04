UN General Assembly Chairman: Zelensky’s plan contains elements for negotiations with Russia

The “peace formula” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky contains the necessary elements for negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv to resolve the conflict, said the Chairman of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA) Dennis Francis in an interview Associated Press.

“I think there are many important elements in Zelensky’s plan that could become the basis for dialogue between Russia and Ukraine when the time is right,” the chairman said.

Francis also noted that elections in the United States and a number of key European countries raise “concerns for the organization” about a possible change in Western policy toward the conflict. However, he stressed that the General Assembly adheres to the principle of “the territorial value of Ukraine,” regardless of the outcome of national elections in other countries.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, accused Francis of violating his powers. In particular, he stated that Moscow allegedly violated the Charter of the World Organization.