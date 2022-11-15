The UN General Assembly (GA) adopted a draft resolution on reparations to Ukraine from the Russian Federation. This is mentioned on website United Nations (UN) on Monday, November 14th.

The project provides for the formation of an “international register”, which will include information about damage, losses or harm to Ukraine from Russia.

94 countries voted for the resolution. 14 countries opposed, including Russia, China, Belarus, North Korea, Iran and Syria. Another 73 countries abstained.

Commenting on the anti-Russian resolution, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that the initiative of Western countries to create a mechanism for collecting reparations from Russia through the UN General Assembly is legally null and void. He pointed out that the West has long wanted to use sanctioned Russian assets to finance arms supplies to Kyiv. According to Nebenzi, such a resolution would “have systemic implications for the work of the UN.”

On November 13, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the organization, said that the mechanism for collecting payments from the Russian Federation is an attempt to create a law for the appropriation of Russian assets.

In early October, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, after a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Berbock, said that the parties agreed on Russia’s payment of compensation to Ukraine. The minister also pointed out that after the end of the conflict, Ukraine should also count on territorial integrity.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

