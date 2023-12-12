Riyad Mansour, Palestinian representative at the UN, spoke last Friday at the Security Council, at the organization's headquarters in New York. DAVID DEE DELGADO (REUTERS)

The UN General Assembly adopted this Tuesday by a large majority a resolution on a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, days after the United States vetoed a proposed Security Council resolution to the same effect. For the second time in more than two months of war, the blockade of the organization's highest body has pushed the plenary to vote on a lower-level resolution: those of the Council are legally binding and in theory require compliance by the parties, while the of the Assembly are a moral and political declaration; the thermometer of the international community. But no country has a veto in the 193-member General Assembly and only a two-thirds majority is required to adopt them. The resolution has passed with 153 votes in favor (33 more than in October), compared to ten noes and 23 abstentions. Among those who have rejected the proposal are, in addition to Israel and the United States, two European countries, Austria and the Czech Republic, supported by others from Latin America and Oceania and one African country (Liberia).

Like last week's frustrated initiative before the Council, the proposed resolution that the plenary has put to a vote is promoted by Egypt and Mauritania on behalf of the groups of Arab and Islamic countries, respectively, and its terms are identical to those of the one vetoed by the United States. The text also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and that the belligerent parties comply with international law, specifically regarding the protection of civilians. This initiative also represents a more ambitious objective than the one pursued by the resolution adopted by the Assembly in October: “an immediate, lasting and sustained humanitarian truce leading to the cessation of hostilities.” It was adopted with 121 votes in favor, 14 against – including the United States, in addition to the paradoxical rejection of Ukraine, a country also at war – and 44 abstentions.

On that occasion, Canada attempted to introduce an amendment to reject and condemn the Hamas attacks of October 7 that sparked the war, but failed to obtain the necessary two-thirds majority. The United States has now tabled a similar amendment, which will need to be debated before the vote, urging the “unequivocal rejection and condemnation” of the brutal attack and hostage taking. The amendment has been rejected due to lack of support.

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, announced on Saturday, after the United States' setback to the Council resolution, that he will not give up his efforts to ensure that the organization he heads does everything possible to achieve an end to the fire in Gaza, a concept that horrifies Israel and its main ally, the United States, considering that it would only benefit Hamas. Hence, the resolution that the Assembly is expected to adopt by majority has the moral force of a large majority of the international community, but nothing more than that: political weight. The fact that this is the eighth attempt by the political bodies of the United Nations to reach a consensus on a resolution to stop or end the war also indicates their impotence and ineffectiveness.

The emergency session comes a day after 12 Security Council envoys visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, the only place through which limited humanitarian aid and fuel supplies have entered Gaza. The United States did not send any representatives.

Palestinians hoped the vote result would demonstrate broad global support for ending the war between Israel and Hamas, which has now entered its third month. As UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said on Monday, the Assembly's messages “are also very important” and reflect world opinion. In an appearance prior to the session, Riyad Mansour, Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, stated this Tuesday that he understood the anger and frustration of the Palestinian community: “The tragedy is so incomprehensible that if they are angry and frustrated and curse us all – Starting with me- I understand; They are right and we are wrong. Our duty is to try to save the lives of those who are still alive by passing this resolution and forcing Israel to comply with it, and those who protect Israel [EE UU]to obey the global consensus that calls for a ceasefire.”

After four failures, on November 15 the Security Council approved its first resolution after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, in which it called for “urgent and prolonged humanitarian pauses” in Gaza in order to deliver sufficient aid to the civilian population. of the Strip. On that occasion, the United States, like the United Kingdom and Russia, abstained because the text did not condemn Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7. The British abstention was due to the same reason, while that of Russia was due to the fact that it considered the initiative modest and insufficient.

