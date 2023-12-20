The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution of the Russian Federation on the fight against neo-Nazism and the glorification of Nazism

The UN General Assembly (GA) adopted a resolution introduced by Russia on combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of modern forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. The resolution was opposed by 49 countries, including Ukraine, the USA, Canada and Japan.

At the same time, the document was supported by 118 countries, 14 abstained. Russia prepared the resolution in co-authorship with a dozen countries, including China, North Korea, Armenia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. The resolution contains recommendations for taking measures to prevent the denial of crimes against humanity and the revision of history and the results of the Second World War.

The resolution addresses the issue of the Holocaust

The document “unequivocally condemns” denial or attempted denial of the Holocaust, as well as all manifestations of religious intolerance and persecution and violence based on ethnic origin or religious belief.

See also Stop to petrol cars from 2035, but Italy asks the EU for an extension to 1940 The resolution recommends that countries take measures, “including in legislation and in education, in accordance with their international human rights obligations, to prevent revision of the history and outcome of the Second World War and the denial of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by During the Second World War”

Earlier, the head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, said that Moscow is observing “direct Nazism”, which is affecting more and more European countries. According to the minister, the Russian side sees how history is being destroyed and holy monuments are being demolished.

Photo: Lev Radin / Keystone Press Agency / Globallookpress.com

Western countries saw Russia’s selfish goals in the resolution

During the consideration of the resolution, Australia, Japan and Ukraine insisted on the inclusion of a new amendment, which affirms Russia's allegedly selfish goals. According to these countries, Russia, with the help of the resolution, “wanted to justify its territorial aggression against Ukraine with the supposed goal of eliminating neo-Nazism.”

Photo: David 'Dee' Delgado / Reuters

A group of countries, including Belarus, China, North Korea and Egypt, did not support the proposed amendment. And those countries that insisted on its adoption ultimately voted against the resolution itself in principle.

At the same time, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Maria Zabolotskaya stated that support in the UN General Assembly for Moscow’s annual resolution on the fight against the glorification of Nazism is growing. She noted that Western countries have not been satisfied with this state of affairs for a long time.