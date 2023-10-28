The UN General Assembly adopted an Arab resolution calling for a truce in the Middle East

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution proposed by Arab countries calling for an immediate truce in the Middle East in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone.

120 countries supported the resolution, 14 opposed, 45 abstained

Israel, the USA, Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Guatemala, Hungary, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Tonga and Fiji voted against the adoption of the document. To approve the resolution, a two-thirds vote was required.

The resolution calls for a sustainable truce

The resolution was sponsored by Jordan and more than 40 other states. The text of the document states that the UN General Assembly calls for an immediate sustainable truce and condemns violence directed at Palestinian and Israeli citizens.

The resolution also calls for the immediate release of civilians held captive, without preconditions.

The document requires all parties to comply with obligations under humanitarian law, in particular regarding the unhindered delivery of goods and services to the Gaza Strip and ensuring access for staff of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and other humanitarian missions.

The resolution calls on Israel to lift the order for Gazans and UN personnel to move to the south of the enclave. An urgent mechanism should also be established to ensure the protection of Palestinians in accordance with international law.

UN General Assembly rejects amendment to resolution condemning Hamas

The UN General Assembly rejected Canada’s amendment to the Arab resolution condemning the “Hamas terrorist attack.”

88 countries supported the amendment, 55 voted against

Thus, the amendment did not receive the required two-thirds vote and was not adopted.

Israel says the UN “no longer has an ounce of legitimacy left”

Israel condemned the adoption of the resolution by the General Assembly. The state’s permanent representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said that the international organization does not have “an ounce of legitimacy or relevance” left.

This organization was created to prevent atrocities. The performance we have just seen proves that the UN is committed, unfortunately, not to preventing but to ensuring further atrocities Gilad Erdan Permanent Representative of Israel

The diplomat recalled that Israel experienced “the largest massacre since the Holocaust,” and now it is not given the right to defend itself. The permanent representative stressed that his country will not sit idly by and will not allow the enemy to rearm.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he condemned the attack by Hamas militants on Israel, but recalled that this happened for a reason. “The people of Palestine have lived under a suffocating occupation for 56 years,” the secretary general explained.

Israel will respond by stopping issuing visas to representatives of the international organization because of the position of its leader, Gilan Erdan said. He stressed that it was time to teach a lesson.

The permanent representative also noted that he was shocked by the speech of the UN Secretary General. He believes that expressing such a position while missiles were being launched across Israel proved that Guterres is completely out of touch with reality in the Middle East region.

Hamas welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

Representatives of Hamas welcomed the resolution of the UN General Assembly, noting that the document will make it possible to stop the aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

We at the Islamic Resistance Movement welcome the UN General Assembly resolution calling for an immediate, permanent and lasting humanitarian truce that will lead to an end to the aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip Hamas

Earlier, the head of the Politburo of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh, thanked Russia and China for refusing to support the US draft resolution on the Middle East when voting in the UN Security Council on October 25.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also supported the resolution

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry approved the UN General Assembly resolution on the Middle East conflict calling for an immediate truce. This is stated in the statement of the department on the social network. X.

The State of Palestine welcomes the overwhelming support for the UN General Assembly resolution calling for the protection of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip from Israeli attack Palestinian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, the spokesman for Fatah (Palestine National Liberation Movement) Munzir Hayek called Russia a reliable mediator in resolving the conflict in the Middle East. He pointed out that those countries who saw only the losses of the Israeli people from their television screens took the side of Israel. According to him, Moscow has a positive attitude towards the Palestinian problem and does not ignore what is happening in the Gaza Strip, where women and children are becoming victims.

Russia reacted to the adoption of the UN resolution

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev noted that the vote at the UN was more emotional than political, since “any normal person” would react to the conflict in the Middle East by not accepting terrorist methods of achieving goals. According to the senator, in world politics “conscience has not yet been completely relegated to the archives.”

The vote at the UN tonight, dividing the world along completely unexpected lines, is more emotional than political. It turns out that there is still enough room in the world for sincere reactions, albeit very different Konstantin Kosachev Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called for the implementation of the General Assembly resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Today's crisis is a tragic but obvious confirmation of the need to implement the resolutions and decisions adopted long ago by the Security Council and the General Assembly Vasily Nebenzya Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN

The diplomat noted that it is necessary to stop the violence as soon as possible and return to peaceful negotiations based on the international legal framework. According to him, the result of such negotiations should be the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem within the 1967 borders, which will exist in security and peace with Israel.

Previously, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a number of draft resolutions on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict

On October 17, the UN Security Council did not adopt Russia’s draft resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Five countries supported him, another six did not vote. Those who opposed it included the United States, Great Britain, France and Japan.

The document called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all prisoners, and also condemned violence and hostilities against civilians.

The next day, Brazil also presented a resolution on the Middle East, but it was rejected. 12 members of the UN Security Council voted for it, but the United States vetoed the project.

On October 26, the UN Security Council did not agree on a single draft resolution on the situation around Israel and Gaza. In particular, the Security Council members were unable to accept the document proposed by Russia, which took into account the amendments proposed by Brazil.

In turn, Russia and China vetoed the American resolution on the situation around Israel and the Gaza Strip. The reason for this decision was that Washington ignored the proposed amendments of some countries.

The resolution submitted by the US condemns the actions of Hamas. At the same time, the draft confirms the inalienable right of the second party to the conflict – Israel – to individual and collective self-defense. Moreover, it does not call for a ceasefire.