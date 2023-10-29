The Israeli army intensified its bombing and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, where LThe UN warned that the situation is “increasingly desperate” and it’s falling apart “public order” after looting in their centers due to the limited humanitarian aid that reaches the enclave.

“The situation in Gaza is becoming more and more desperate, hour by hour. I regret that instead of a cruelly necessary humanitarian pause (…)Israel has intensified its military operations“, declared this Sunday the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres.

On Saturday, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced the beginning of a “second stage” of the war against the Islamist movement Hamas in the Palestinian enclave, which will be “long and difficult.”

The Israeli army, whose soldiers and tanks have been operating on the ground since Friday night, announced Sunday that it has increased its troops and ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

The army continues to intensify its bombing in the 362 square km enclave, in response to the unprecedented bloody attack carried out by Hamas on October 7 in Israel.

Some 1,400 people, most of them civilians, were killed in Israel in the attack, and another 230 were kidnapped by the Palestinian group, according to Israeli authorities.

On the other hand, the Health Ministry of Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007, stated on Sunday that more than 8,000 people died in the Strip in the war, “half of them children.”

Since October 9, Israel has imposed a “total siege” on the Palestinian territory where 2.4 million people live overcrowded, interrupting supplies of water, food and electricity. Only 84 trucks of humanitarian aid have entered Gaza since October 21.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Sunday that thousands of people entered several of its warehouses and distribution centers.“a worrying sign that public order is beginning to crumble” in the Strip.

A “large number” of Palestinians were killed overnight from Saturday to Sunday in shelling of two refugee camps in northern Gaza, Hamas said.

Two Israeli soldiers were wounded overnight, one of them in fighting with Hamas members, according to the army.

A plume of smoke rises in Gaza after a bomb falls. Photo: EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Humanitarian ‘failure’

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, denounced on Saturday a “catastrophic (humanitarian) failure that the world must not tolerate.”

Netanyahu declared Saturday that the Israeli army will “destroy the enemy on the ground and underground,” referring to the hundreds of kilometers of tunnels from which Hamas conducts its operations, according to Israel.

The objective of this “second stage of the war” is “clear: destroy the military capabilities and leadership of Hamas and bring the hostages home,” he said.

‘Families don’t sleep’

The Israeli leader met on Saturday with relatives of Hamas hostages, increasingly dissatisfied by the “complete uncertainty,” said Haim Rubinstein, his spokesman.

“Families don’t sleep, they want answers,” he added.

Four women have been released so far. Hamas claimed that “about 50” hostages were killed by Israeli shelling.

The leader of the Islamist movement in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, declared on Saturday that he was willing to “immediately close an exchange to release all prisoners from the prisons of the Zionist enemy in exchange for all the hostages.”

For its part, the Israeli army urged Palestinian civilians to “temporarily move” to the south, “to a safer area where they will be able to receive water, food and medicine.

“Tomorrow (Sunday), the humanitarian efforts carried out by Egypt and the United States will increase,” he assured.

Communication restored

The intensification of bombings on the Gaza Strip coincided with a communications and Internet outage, further complicating humanitarian aid efforts. But the network was being restored on Sunday, according to network monitoring organization Netblocks.

The Palestinian territory is also facing a shortage of medicines. Some surgical operations are performed without patients fully sleeping due to lack of anesthetic products, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned on Saturday.

Turkey denounced “massacres” in Gaza, after which Israel recalled its diplomats in Ankara. Saudi Arabia denounced an “unjustified” violation of international law.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in London on Saturday in support of the Palestinians, and thousands more in Paris, Zurich and the United States.

The war in Gaza raised fears of a regional conflict. Iran, backer of the Hamas movement and Lebanese Hezbollah, issued warnings to the United States, an ally of Israel.

Tension also increased in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, where three Palestinians were killed Sunday morning by Israeli army gunfire, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health. More than 110 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli army operations since October 7.

