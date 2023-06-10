The UN was unable to convince the EU to reconnect Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on June 10 following negotiations with the UN in Geneva, which took place on June 9 under the “grain deal” memorandum.

Vershinin noted that the Europeans, despite all the efforts of the UN, remained adamant.

“And, of course, the essential question that we asked, demanded, is reSWIFTing (reconnection to the SWIFT payment system. – Ed.) of Rosselkhozbank. In essence, today the UN has recognized that such reSWIFTing, such actions stumble upon a complete wall of negativity from those who make decisions in the European Union and other Western capitals,” he said.

The Deputy Minister noted that Russia does not deny the efforts of the UN, however, according to him, results are also needed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly called the reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT one of the five key problems standing in the way of extending the grain deal.

On May 22, it became known that the EU does not plan to reconnect Russian banks, including Rosselkhozbank (RSHB), to the SWIFT system.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the unwillingness of the European Union (EU) to reconnect Rosselkhozbank to the international SWIFT system complicates the execution of the grain deal.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that if the situation with the grain deal does not change, then its extension would not make sense.

The Black Sea Initiative was signed on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul. According to the document, safe sea corridors have been created for the export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The agreement was extended twice – for 120 and 60 days.

The second part of the deal is a memorandum on promoting the promotion of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. The World Organization has committed itself to get involved in the work to remove restrictions that prevent Russia from exporting its products and fertilizers.