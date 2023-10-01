Geneva (AFP) – The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed his concern this Sunday about the continuous raids of the electoral court carried out by the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office after the victory of the social democratic candidate Bernardo Arévalo in the presidential elections.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (FECI) raided the headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal on Friday and seized the minutes of the elections held on June 25 and August 20 the next day.

The raid occurred in response to complaints of irregularities in the electoral process, justified prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, in charge of the operation.

This is the fourth raid carried out at the institution’s headquarters in two months, after the social democrat Bernardo Arévalo de León won the presidential elections in the second round against former first lady Sandra Torres.

Arévalo, 64, won the elections with a strong anti-corruption speech, an endemic evil in the country.

The High Commissioner, based in Geneva, also denounced that the prosecutor’s office requested that the electoral magistrates be removed from their jurisdiction “for allegedly committing crimes of fraud, breach of duties and abuse of authority.”

These measures “seem designed to undermine the integrity of the electoral process and undermine the rule of law in general,” criticized UN High Commissioner Volker Türk, quoted in a statement.

The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, had already expressed his concern at the end of July after the prosecutor’s office raids on the electoral court and the Semilla de Arévalo party before the second round.

“I ask all Guatemalan authorities to refrain from any further attempts to challenge the will of the popular vote,” Türk insisted, also denouncing the “harassment” and “intimidation” against officials and elected people.

Arévalo must assume his duties on January 14 as successor to the outgoing president, the right-wing Alejandro Giammattei.

The actions of the prosecutor’s office, led by Consuelo Porras, have been questioned both in Guatemala and abroad.

For Arévalo, they correspond to an ongoing “coup d’état” to prevent him from assuming power, an accusation that the prosecution rejects.

Both Porras and Curruchiche are included in Washington’s list of “corrupt” and “undemocratic” people.