The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, He expressed alarm this January 10, due to “the deteriorating situation” in Ecuador, as he condemned the recent violence of criminal groups and expressed solidarity with the Ecuadorian people.

The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, said this Wednesday that his country is in a state of war after the violent actions of organized crime gangs, which he describes as “terrorists”, and which led him to declare internal armed conflict on last January 9th.

is very alarmed by the deteriorating situation in the country, as well as the disruptive impact on the lives of Ecuadorians

Guterres “is very alarmed by the deteriorating situation in the country, as well as the disruptive impact on the lives of Ecuadorians,” “condemns criminal acts of violence” and “sends a message of solidarity to Ecuadorians”said his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, at his daily press conference in New York.

Ecuador lived a day of terror when it left at least eight dead in different violent acts last Tuesday, and included the temporary takeover of a television channel by an armed group in Guayaquil, burning cars or threats to universities, state institutions and shops.

The incidents began shortly after operations in a Guayaquil prison in search of José Adolfo Macías, alias 'Fito'leader of 'Los Choneros', considered one of the most dangerous criminal gangs in the country due to its alleged links with Mexican cartels and who, apparently, escaped over the weekend.

Last Monday, January 8, Noboa decreed a state of emergency throughout the country due to the violence of organized crime, especially due to riots in some six prisons and the escape of inmates considered highly dangerous.

*With information from EFE

