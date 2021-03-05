The United Nations Organization expressed its concern about the repression registered this Friday in Formosa, where a demonstration against the isolation measures ordered by the Gildo Insfrán government after the confirmation of 17 cases of coronavirus, ended with injuries and detainees.

Through a statement, the local UN delegation condemned the events and called for a “swift, independent and exhaustive investigation.”

“The Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Argentina, Robert Valent, and the Regional Representative for South America of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Jan Jarab, express their concern over the acts of violence that occurred today in the city of Formosa. According to the information received, the police response involved the use of indiscriminate violence which resulted in people injured and detained, “said the statement released by the Twitter account @ONUArgentina.

In the same text, they added: “International human rights treaties guarantee the right to assemble peacefully, and the meetings can only be dispersed in exceptional cases. When acts of violence occur, the security forces must distinguish and protect those who demonstrate peacefully and use force only when strictly necessary in line with international human rights standards. “

Finally, they pointed out. “The use of force must obey the principles of legality, necessity, precaution, accountability and proportionality. The facts must be investigated quickly, independently and exhaustively. As stated in various United Nations documents, it is necessary to guarantee human rights within the framework of response and recovery policies to the Covid-19 crisis “.

Look also

Look also



LM