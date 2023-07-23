Dujarric: UN regrets the death of military commander Zhuravlev and expresses condolences to his family

The UN regrets the death of RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev as a result of the shelling of the Zaporozhye region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated TASS Stephane Dujarric, official representative of the Secretary General of the world organization.

António Guterres’ office representative expressed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the journalist.

RIA News reported the death of his military correspondent earlier on July 22. According to the agency, a group of journalists came under fire near the village of Pyatikhatki. It was clarified that the agency’s photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky, correspondent of the Izvestiya newspaper Roman Polshakov and cameraman of the TV channel Dmitry Shikov were also injured. Later, the acting head of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said that Zhuravlev died during the shelling of a civilian car by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.