UN expresses concern on Twitter due to the blocking of the accounts of a number of journalists

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, expressed concern that the accounts of a number of journalists were blocked on the Twitter social network, reports RIA News.

“We are very concerned about the arbitrary blocking of journalists’ accounts that we have seen on Twitter. Media voices cannot be silenced on a platform that offers room for free speech,” he said.

Dujarric added that the case could set a dangerous precedent as journalists now face a lot of terrible things, including censorship and threats of physical violence.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the European Commission Vera Yurova expressed concern to Twitter on behalf of the European Union due to the blocking of American journalists and noted that sanctions could be imposed against the company.