Grundberg said that “the consultations will continue until the end of May to complete the dialogue and reach a political settlement that ends the conflict, and the armistice is a rare opportunity in a long and brutal war to make progress towards a political solution.”

He added, “This is the first truce in Yemen over the past six years and it is a precious moment fraught with danger, and a ceasefire rarely holds if it is not backed by progress on the political track.”

The UN envoy to Yemen stressed that the truce is an important and rare opportunity, and it is now available to Yemenis and those interested in achieving peace.

He explained that there has been a significant decrease in violence since the start of the truce, noting that in addition, there are reports of hostile activities, particularly around Marib.

Grundberg considered that the responsibility for maintaining the armistice rests directly with the two parties themselves.