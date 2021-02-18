The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, made an urgent call to agree on a global vaccination plan that will reverse the hoarding of vaccines. Guterres harshly criticized the “tremendously unequal and unfair” distribution of antidotes, noting that ten countries have administered 75% of all drugs distributed so far to end the pandemic.

Strong call from the UN against the hoarding of vaccines against Covid-19. While more than 130 countries still do not receive a single dose of the antidotes, ten nations have distributed 75% of the inoculations, according to the general secretary of the organization, António Guterres.

All the places where most drugs have been concentrated are developed countries. According to international vaccination data from the University of Oxford, which developed one of the vaccines in association with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, so far this year the countries with the most accumulated doses, per hundred people, are: Israel, Emirates United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom, followed by the European Union, which is home to 27 nations.

Oxford points out that these are the first doses administered, which may not equal the total number of people vaccinated, the truth is that the majority of available immunizations are concentrated in those territories.

In less than 12 months after the start of the pandemic, several research teams accepted the challenge of creating the vaccines that protect against the virus, but now the challenge is to make these inoculations available to the entire population and not just to countries. with greater economic resources.

The UN urges the creation of a global vaccination plan

Against this background, Guterres called for the creation of an urgent global vaccination plan, after criticizing the “tremendously unequal and unfair” distribution and proposed the creation of an emergency working group, made up of scientists, vaccine producers and those who can finance the project, to mobilize pharmaceutical companies, develop logistics and coordinate a balanced distribution that ends the monopoly of drugs.

A man receives the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from a member of the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service at the Basingstoke Fire Station in Basingstoke, UK. February 4, 2021. © Reuters / Peter Cziborra

“The world urgently needs a global vaccination plan to bring together all those with the power, scientific expertise and the required production and financial capabilities … we must ensure that everyone, everywhere, can be vaccinated as soon as possible.” Guterres told the UN Security Council.

However, the UN representative asked that the team be led by the G20, the richest nations on the planet, among which are those indicated to cause inequity in immunization. “Emerging powers” would also be included.

Guterres said a meeting on Friday with the group of seven major industrialized countries (the US, Germany, Japan, the UK, France, Canada and Italy) “can create the momentum to mobilize the necessary financial resources.”

Mexico indicates that vaccines have not yet been distributed under the COVAX system, to which 190 countries are subscribed

Before the UN Security Council, Mexico also called on the governments of developed countries to stop stockpiling vaccines, as the poorest are lagging behind in the race to immunize their citizens.

“It is urgent to act, to reverse the injustice that is being committed because the security of all humanity depends on it,” said Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

At the UN Security Council session, we propose that the accelerated distribution of vaccines to all via COVAX begin and reverse the hoarding by 10 countries that account for two-thirds of all vaccines. What happens is neither fair nor acceptable. pic.twitter.com/g5DsY9nzzN – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) February 17, 2021

In addition, the official indicated that so far no vaccines have been distributed under the COVAX scheme, to which 190 countries are subscribed and that it emerged, promoted by the World Health Organization, as an alternative to guarantee the distribution of antidotes in populations poorer.

Officials of the Pan American Health Organization indicated that it could soon begin the distribution of immunization injections under this mechanism, but it is expected that the first batches will be of few quantities.

Added to this problem are the delays in the delivery of vaccines due to problems in mass production, which has caused delays in vaccination programs in nations of the European Union, such as Portugal, France and Spain.

Given the shortage, Brussels approved on January 29 a mechanism that vetoes the export of vaccines produced within its territory, something that would further complicate immunization for many countries that are also waiting for these drugs.

With AP and Reuters