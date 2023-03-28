The UN expressed this Tuesday its “concern” about the human rights situation in El Salvador and expressed his fears that the repression of organized crime has generated arbitrary detentions.

(Also read: Bukele announces powerful seizure of Colombian cocaine and labels Petro)

“A year has passed since the emergency regime came into force in El Salvador, a year in which the authorities have taken various measures that raise serious human rights concerns,” said Marta Hurtado, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (Oacd).

“We understand the serious problems posed by gang violence and the duty of the State to provide security. However, it is the duty of the State to do so within the framework of international human rights law,” said Hurtado, at a press conference in Geneva.

Some of these mass arrests, including those of children, may amount to arbitrary detentions

Since El Salvador proclaimed March 27, 2022 the emergency regime in response to a wave of 87 murders in a few days, 65,000 people have been detained without an arrest warrant.

“Some of these mass arrests, including those of children, can amount to arbitrary detentions, since they seem to be based on poorly documented investigations and crude profiles based on the physical appearance or social origin of the detainees,” Hurtado denounced.

Hurtado stressed that “the conditions in detention centers, often overcrowded, are cause for great concern,” and said that the UN received complaints of serious violations of prisoners’ rights, such as prolonged isolation, lack of medical attention and other forms of ill-treatment.

“It is especially worrying that 90 people have died in detention since the state of emergency came into effect, and that little information is available on the progress of investigations into these deaths,”

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO

Nashville shooting: Police release video of massacre at Christian college

What do the Mexican authorities say after the fire in the migration center?