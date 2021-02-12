In the midst of the political crisis in Myanmar, a country mired in protests since the coup on February 1, the United Nations Human Rights Council asked the military junta on Friday for the immediate release of State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and the other detainees.

However, the division in the body prevented a firm condemnation of the coup or that UN human rights officials follow it closely.

The document adopted after an emergency meeting of the agency, which did not have the vote of the 47 governments that make up the Council, “deplores” the suppression of the government elected after the November 8 elections, although it avoids referring to it as “democratically elected”, as indicated in the initial draft suggested by the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The UN also points out the need to “immediately protect the rights to freedom of opinion and expression, religion or belief, association and peaceful assembly and lift restrictions on the Internet”, in line with the restrictions on different freedoms that the government is launching. de facto, known as Tatmadaw, and headed by General Min Aung Hlaing, to quell the demonstrations.

“The international community must refuse to recognize this illegal regime”

The resolution was greatly modified compared to the initial draft and many paragraphs critical of the Burmese military regime or in support of the protests after the February 1 coup were deleted so as not to hurt the sensitivities of UN members close to the Asian country, such as China or Russia – who also disassociated themselves from the text.

Both nations argued that events should not be “politicized” and that it was necessary to “respect the sovereignty and political independence” of the country, to justify their non-adherence to a text that they did not support, but did not veto either.

For his part, Thomas Andrews, United Nations rapporteur in Myanmar, criticized the actions of Myanmar’s militarized Executive on Friday and asked during his speech at the UN meeting that “specific economic sanctions” be taken.

Today I urged the UN Human Rights Council in its Special Session on the Myanmar coup to take action: “The international community must refuse to recognize this illegal regime.” Targeted economic sanctions, an arms embargo & judicial action must be on the table. pic.twitter.com/X7TofKECKy – UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews (@RapporteurUn) February 12, 2021

“The international community must refuse to recognize this illegal regime. Specific economic sanctions, an arms embargo and legal action must be on the table,” the UN envoy said via tweet.

For his part, Myanmar’s representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Myint Thu, argued during his speech that the measures taken in his country respond to the alleged irregularities of the elections last November, for which he received harsh criticism from his fellow citizens.

The origin of the political crisis in Myanmar

On February 1, the Tatmadaw, which had held the government between 1962 and 2011 and still held large quotas of power, carried out a coup to settle its disagreement with the November 8 electoral victory of Aung San Suu Kyi and his party, the National League for Democracy. The elections were fraudulent according to the coup plotters.

Police detain a protester during a demonstration against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Mon state. © AFP / STR

Since then, a wave of protests in the form of civil disobedience has swept the country calling for the military to leave power and for the democratic regime to be restored. The generally peaceful demonstrations included clashes with the police that left two gunshot wounds in critical condition and at least 350 arrests of politicians and activists.

The military announced on Friday that they would release more than 23,000 prisoners under an amnesty in honor of Union Day, a national holiday that commemorates the 1947 independence agreement. Which worries protesters in the midst of a political crisis, since they are not it would be the first time that the Myanmar government has used those released to attack mobs during protests.

With EFE, AFP and local media