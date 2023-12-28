A report from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, issued this Thursday, December 28, accuses Israeli authorities and Jewish settlers of a “rapid deterioration” of the human rights of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The UN emphasizes that this is violence and repression not seen in years, which has been recorded since the escalation of the conflict began, due to the attack by Hamas in the south of Israel, on October 7. Among the abuses, the report denounces “illegitimate murders” and “arbitrary detentions.” Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu's government rejected the allegations and described the report as “ridiculous.”

Since the start of the ongoing war between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, the UN has quantified and analyzed different cases of violence and abuses perpetrated by Jewish settlers and by Israeli military forces against Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The actions have led to a “rapid deterioration of the human rights situation” in those territories, he denounces a report from the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, published this Thursday, December 28.

The report highlights that it has verified the death of 300 Palestinians, including 79 children, from October 7 to December 27.

Of these crimes, he details, Israeli security forces killed at least 291 people, settlers killed eight, and one Palestinian was killed by the military or settlers.

This is a considerable magnitude of fatalities, which adds to the 200 Palestinians who had already been murdered in the area so far this year, before October 7, the highest figure in a ten-month period since the UN began keeping records in this matter in 2005.

The UN denounced macabre illegal acts committed by the troops of the country led by Benjamin Netanyahu. Among them, it describes that “on October 19 and 20, during a 30-hour raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem (a Palestinian city in the West Bank, north of the Samaria mountains), Israeli forces “Using military weapons and combat means, they killed 14 Palestinians, including six children, and injured at least 20 others, and arrested 10 Palestinians.”

Likewise, the investigation describes a sharp increase in airstrikes by the Israeli Army, as well as raids by armored personnel carriers and bulldozers sent to refugee camps and other densely populated areas of the West Bank, which caused deaths, injuries and large damage to civil property and infrastructure.”

“Illegal detentions” and “sexual abuses” against Palestinians

The report calls for an immediate end to the use of weapons and military means during law enforcement operations, “an end to arbitrary detention and ill-treatment of Palestinians, and the lifting of discriminatory restrictions on movement.”

According to the UN Human Rights office, Israeli security forces arrested “more than 4,700 Palestinians, including about 40 journalists, in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem”.

The Israeli soldiers stepped on their heads and backs, spat on them (…) And in some cases they subjected them to sexual abuse.

“The dehumanization of Palestinians that characterizes many of the settlers' actions is very disturbing and must stop immediately. “The Israeli authorities should strongly censor and prevent settler violence and prosecute both its instigators and perpetrators,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

The document denounces that some of the detainees “were stripped naked, blindfolded and immobilized for long hours with handcuffs and tied legs, while Israeli soldiers stepped on their heads and backs, spit on them, slammed them against walls, They threatened them, insulted them, humiliated them and, in some cases, subjected them to sexual abuse and gender violence.”

Starting October 7th “There has also been a sharp increase in attacks by Jewish settlers, with an average of six incidents per day,” analyzes the report. The “shootings, burning of houses and vehicles and uprooting of trees” are some of the violent events reported.

“In many incidents, the settlers were accompanied by the ISF, or they themselves wore ISF uniforms and carried army rifles,” according to the report. The UN Human Rights Office documented “multiple incidents of settlers attacking Palestinians harvesting their olives, including with firearms, forcing them to abandon their land, stealing their crops, and poisoning or destroying their olive trees,” harming many Palestinians, since olive trees are a vital source of their income.

Türk, quoted in the report, reiterated “calls for an end to measures that lead to the creation of a coercive environment and concerns about forced transfers, in addition to the continued lack of accountability for violence by settlers and the FSI.”

In conclusion of this document, Türk stated that “the documented violations repeat the pattern and nature of violations reported in the past in the context of the prolonged Israeli occupation of the West Bank.” And he added that “the intensity of the violence and repression is something that has not been seen in years.”

Israel calls UN report “ridiculous”

After learning of the harsh UN report, Israel came to the crossroads and reacted. Tal Heinrich, spokesman for the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, at a press conference in Jerusalem, called it “quite ridiculous.”

Heinrich said the document does not take into account the threats faced by Israeli forces in areas of the occupied West Bank such as the West Bank, where they act to “keep that front as calm as possible.”

Heinrich added that in these areas, the Islamist group Hamas and Islamic Jihad have important strongholds, which he blamed for the difficult situation that Palestinians experience daily, and justified the controls carried out by the Israeli Army.

And regarding the attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinians, he commented that the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, said repeatedly that no one can take justice into their own hands and that they will punish those who violate the law regardless of their religious or political beliefs. .

Prior to Israel's criticism of the report, Türk insisted that Israeli authorities allow his office access to the country, as he confirmed his willingness to prepare similar reports on Hamas terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians.

Israel denounced that exchange agencies transferred money to Hamas

This same Thursday, Israeli forces raided exchange and money transfer agencies in Ramallah and other cities in the occupied West Bank. In those actions, they seized millions of dollars suspected of being destined to finance the Islamist group Hamas, the Army said.

Protests in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on December 11, 2023. REUTERS – YOSRI ALJAMAL

“During the operation, terrorist funds were found and tens of millions of shekels, safes, documents, recording systems and telephones were confiscated,” detailed Israeli authorities, cited by Reuters.

In addition to financial service providers, the operation also targeted cryptocurrencies, and a special cybercrime unit was involved in the investigation, that news agency explained, as reported by the Israeli Army.

With EFE and Reuters