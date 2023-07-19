Fires in Greece and Canada, sweltering heat in Spain, Italy and the United States and extreme temperatures in China and Japan. The northern hemisphere continues to be suffocated by a heat wave that intensified this Tuesday.

(See here: The extreme heat wave that the northern hemisphere is experiencing: thermometer could reach 48 °C)

Europe, the fastest warming region in the worldcould record a temperature record on the Italian island of Sardinia.

(See also: What maximum temperature is the human body capable of withstanding? This is what the studies say)

Currently, the temperature record is 48.8 ºC registered in Sicily in 2021as confirmed on Monday by the UN World Meteorological Organization.

“This record may be broken in the coming days,” warned the European space agency.

“I knew it would be hot, but not that hot. We have air conditioning in our Airbnb, so we’ll have a long break this afternoon,” said Emily, a 24-year-old British tourist in Rome.

I knew it would be hot, but not that hot. We have air conditioning in our Airbnb, so we’re going on a long break this afternoon.

Italy suffered the peak of the heat wave on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 44ºC in Ragusa (Sicily), 40ºC in Rome and 39ºC in Cagliari.

Teresa Angioni, a pharmacist in Cagliari, in Sardinia, says that to prevent dehydration her clients “buy mostly magnesium and potassium supplements, and ask us to measure their blood pressure, which is usually low.”

In Spain, temperatures are expected to range between 38 and 42 °C in much of the center of the Iberian Peninsula. In the region of Catalonia, a historical record was broken with a peak of 45.3 ºC.

Given the high temperatures, the Ministry of the Interior warned of a “very high” fire risk, even “extreme” in some areas of the country, such as on the Canary Island of La Palma, where firefighters have been fighting a large forest fire since Saturday .

Some 3,500 hectares have burned on this Atlantic island, according to local authorities, and 4,000 residents were evacuated, although many of them have already been able to return to their homes.

Also in Greece, firefighters were fighting for the second day in a row against the fires near Athens. In just 24 hours, up to 47 were declared, with two of them out of control to the west of the capital.

Separately, guards at the Acropolis of Athens and other archaeological sites in Greece will stop working for four hours from Thursday due to heat, the PEYFA union announced on Tuesday.

A substantial increase in temperatures is expected in Europe in the coming days.

These types of events will continue to grow in intensity, and the world needs to prepare for more intense heat waves.

“These types of events will continue to grow in intensity, and the world needs to prepare for more intense heat waves,” said John Nairn, a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) extreme heat expert.

In France many local heat records were broken above 40ºC in places like Verdun (40ºC) or Alpe d’Huez (29.5ºC), a ski resort in the Alps at more than 1,800 meters.

‘Threat to humanity’

In Asia, high temperatures alternate with torrential rains, partly caused by the accumulation of evaporated water in the atmosphere.

China recorded a mid-July temperature record of 52.2C in the western province of Xinjiang over the weekend, and Japan issued heat alerts in 32 of its 47 prefectures.

In Vietnam and southern China, a quarter of a million people were evacuated by a major typhoon that made landfall on Monday with strong winds and heavy rain.

And in South Korea, the forecast of heavy rainfall that has caused 41 deaths and nine missing in recent days is maintained until Wednesday.

Climate change “is a threat to humanity”, White House climate envoy John Kerry said Tuesday from Beijing on a trip to revive cooperation on this issue between the world’s two biggest polluters.

In the United States, more than 80 million people in the southern and western states were exposed to weather warnings for an “oppressive” heat wave.

For 19 consecutive days, the capital of Arizona, Phoenix, reached 43 ºC, beating a current record since 1974.

California’s Death Valley, one of the hottest places on the planet, hit a near-record temperature of 52C on Sunday afternoon.

In addition, this state fights against violent fires that caused evacuations of the population. The most important burned 3,200 hectares.

They are also fighting fires in neighboring Canada, with 882 active fires on Monday, 579 of them out of control, authorities announced. Two firefighters died fighting the flames.

AFP