UN Secretary General Guterres spoke about the importance of creating conditions for peace in Ukraine

UN Secretary General António Guterres stated the importance of creating conditions for establishing peace in Ukraine. He announced this at a press conference on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, writes TASS.

According to him, it is necessary to create conditions for “the resumption of dialogue and finding ways for a future world.”

The UN Secretary General emphasized that the terms of the peace agreement should be based on the UN Charter, as well as the norms of international law.

Earlier it became known that Russia and Ukraine could conclude a truce for the winter period, as this would meet the military goals of both sides. This was stated in a commentary to Lente.ru by a former diplomat and professor at the Catholic University of America (USA) Michael Kimmage. He suggested that at this stage, Ukraine and Russia are very far from an agreement on the terms of a future peace. In his opinion, Moscow is unlikely to abandon the new territories, and Kyiv will not abandon its stated goal of returning to the borders not even before February 2022, but before 2014.