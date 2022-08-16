Seaweed and corals on the Saya de Malha Bank, between Mauritius and the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean. Tommy Trenchard Greenpeace

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

How to make “nobody’s waters” become “everyone’s”? With that question in mind, the UN inaugurated this Monday in New York what is expected to be the last phase of a long negotiation on the future of the high seas. The organization seeks an agreement regarding marine areas beyond national jurisdiction, that is, all those that are beyond 200 nautical miles that belong to sovereign States, and that account for almost two thirds of the total. Regulating what happens in them is the first step to shielding at least 30% of the oceans by 2030, the minimum objective established by environmentalists and academics to recover the deteriorated biodiversity that guards the seabed.

The goal of the Intergovernmental Conference for the negotiation of the Treaty on Marine Biodiversity in Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, which will last until August 26, is to achieve a binding legal framework in this space, which is currently not regulated by a single body or around a common goal.

The oceans are the cradle of infinite biodiversity, the planet’s temperature regulator and an incomparable carbon sink. However, the laws to protect them have been years out of date. The rule prior to this that is to be approved is the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Convemar), known as the ‘Constitution of the oceans’. This was approved in 1982, a date in which global warming and climate urgency were not on the political agenda. Since then, 64% of the oceans have been unprotected.

National Geographic biologist and explorer-in-residence Enric Sala defines international waters as the “Wild West.” “Because they don’t belong to anyone, they are in a limbo that several fleets take advantage of. This is the main threat. There it is very easy to cheat the few existing laws, ”he explains by phone. In a study published in the scientific journal Nature in which he participated, it was shown that prohibiting fishing in these waters would benefit developing countries with sea, because all the specimens that were not caught on the high seas would end up reaching national coasts. The blow to the industry would not be very high either, since only 1.4% of global fishing depends exclusively on these areas.

This treaty can impose barriers that protect nature from harmful activities such as unsustainable fishing and deep sea mining and create marine protected areas that encourage conservation. However, environmental organizations such as Greenpeace and WWF fear that everything will remain a “wet paper”. And it is that the last meeting to approach this objective, the Second Conference of the Oceans of the United Nations (UNOC), which took place at the end of July, ended with a bittersweet taste. Although 150 nations attended and common goals were set, the agreement was not binding; which translates —especially with regard to the environment— into a mere declaration of good intentions.

A shark is dragged into the hold of the Pedra da Grelo, a Spanish longliner targeting swordfish in the South Atlantic Ocean. Tommy Trenchard Greenpeace

“The disastrous state of the oceans means that this is the time to act,” warned the conference’s general secretary, Miguel de Serpa Soares, on Monday, who also urged all countries to show a spirit of “cooperation.” More than 40 environmental organizations, united under the Alliance of the High Seas, have set a list of issues that they consider essential for the pact to be considered a success. These focus mainly on facilitating the establishment of “marine sanctuaries”, areas free of activities that destroy biodiversity. In addition, they demand that it be possible for the Conference of the Parties (COP) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to make decisions by vote when consensus is not possible, which would make their criticized capacity for action much more real.

“It is a unique opportunity”

“The worst part of climate change is borne by the oceans,” Luisina Vueso, campaign coordinator for Greenpeace Argentina, explains by phone from New York, “but it seems that only those who experience it in the first person take it into account. This is a unique opportunity and solid and robust guarantees must come from here that will bring us closer to the objectives set by science”. For Jessica Battle, an expert from the WWF organization, ambition is key, as the entity expressed in a statement. “It’s time to put self-interest aside and make the right decisions for the future of our ocean, our climate, and our communities.”

But achieving an ambitious agreement does not seem an easy task. This treaty has been discussed for two decades now without reaching more global commitments than those adopted voluntarily. At that time, industrial fishing pressure is already over 55% of the oceans and more than 100 marine species are critically endangered. “There is no time to continue wasting it”, ditch Vueso.