The UN Court in The Hague considered itself entitled to consider Ukraine’s claim against the Russian Federation over the SVO

The International Court of Justice in The Hague considered itself entitled and decided to consider Ukraine's claim against Russia over the conduct of a special military operation (SVO). This was stated by the chairman of the court, Joan Donoghue, her words are quoted by RIA News.

“The Court decided by 15 votes to one that it has jurisdiction to hear the case based on Article 9 of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide,” the judge said.

Donohue also added that six objections raised by the Russian side were rejected.

On January 31, the UN court rejected most of Ukraine's claims against Russia for allegedly violating the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. Kyiv accused Russia of allegedly pursuing a policy of assimilation of Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea.

The UN Court found these accusations unfounded. In turn, Moscow said that it expects an apology from Kyiv.