The problem is serious; the ambition, enormous. There is something of the UN in miniature, or Parisian Davos, in the two-day meeting that French President Emmanuel Macron has organized in Paris to seek answers to the multiple crisis that destabilizes the poorest countries. The crippling debt, combined with the environmental crisis, plunges many of these countries into a diabolical spiral from which it is impossible for them to get out without external assistance.

Among the measures announced in the call Summit for a new global financial pact, which began on Thursday and ends this Friday, is an offer from the World Bank to suspend the payment of loans to indebted countries in times of crisis or catastrophe. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it has managed to release reserves of 100,000 million dollars (91,300 million euros) in supplementary financing to distribute among poor countries. And in Paris an agreement was announced between China and the West to alleviate Zambia’s debt, an example of a financially drowned African economy.

But the objective of the summit, more than reaching concrete agreements, is to launch clues for the coming months: a brainstorming event involving fifty political leaders and dozens of civil society representatives in order to reduce the debt and mobilize funds for countries hit by climate change, but with no money to deal with it. It is about demonstrating that development is not at odds with protecting the planet.

Macron demanded in the inaugural session to resolve this dilemma with a “new consensus” that recasts relations between North and South. The goal is pompous and can easily lead to a skeptical smile, coming from a successor in the Élysée Palace to Nicolas Sarkozy, who 15 years ago set out to “refound capitalism”. But it is a widely shared ambition, as seen in Paris this week.

That the Bretton-Woods system, created at the end of World War II to reorganize the international economy, needs to be revised, has not been disputed by anyone at the summit. that the call washington consensus —the dogma of the liberalization of the markets and the lifting of trade barriers— has entered into crisis is something that is known, at least since the financial collapse of 2008. Macron wants to replace it with the Paris consensus.

“No leader of any country should have to decide between reducing poverty and protecting the planet,” Macron said before a cast of leaders, including the Saudi Mohammed Bin Salmán or the UN Secretary General, António Guterres. The list of participants includes the Brazilian presidents, Lula da Silva; Colombian Gustavo Petro, and South African, Cyril Ramaphosa, the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Qiang, or the US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen.

“We must assume a shock of public financing”, declared the Frenchman, “and we need more private financing, there is a lot of liquidity in the world, a lot of money”. Developing countries will need, from now to 2030, more than two trillion euros to face the environmental urgency, according to a study by the UN climate conference.

No leader of any country should have to decide between reducing poverty and protecting the planet Emmanuel Macron, President of France

The 2020 pandemic and the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine have choked low-income countries. While Europe, the United States and the richest countries relaunched their economies thanks to the ability to borrow without restraint, the poorest found themselves in the opposite situation. It was impossible for them to assume “loans with abusive costs, up to eight times higher than those of developed countries”, as Guterres described them. And so there are African countries that have been forced to spend more on repaying the debt than on health care, “with terrible consequences for entire generations,” said the UN Secretary General.

“Today,” Guterres said, “52 countries are in default or dangerously close to default, and this includes most of the least developed countries, as well as most of the 50 countries most vulnerable to climate change. ”. Added to this is inflation in food and energy and rising interest rates.

An “unsustainable” situation

The result is that development has stalled or regressed. In 2023, more than 750 million people are going hungry. The number of countries with unsustainable debt has doubled since 2015. And in the last two decades a new factor has appeared: China, the first creditor of developing countries. The Zambian debt restructuring is significant because it can be a model for others in Africa.

“The situation is unsustainable,” summed up the UN Secretary General. Hence, in his opinion, “a new Bretton Woods moment” is urgently needed. In other words, a founding moment, comparable to the creation in 1944 of the international financial system, whose central institutions are the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, a system that survived the end of the Cold War in 1991, but has now been revealed “outdated, dysfunctional and unfair”.

“When these institutions were founded, our countries did not exist,” recalled the Prime Minister of the Antillean island of Barbados, Mia Mottley, promoter, together with Macron, of the Paris summit and also of the so-called Bridgetown Initiative to help poor countries in the face of global warming. “Poverty and climate cannot be separated,” Mottley said, “and education and climate cannot be separated.”

Among the reform tracks discussed in Paris, there is one so that international institutions take vulnerability to climate change and the erosion of biodiversity into account when assessing the viability of the debt and the distribution of financing, in addition to of traditional indicators. According to the Élysée Palace, Macron discussed this proposal in an aside together with the director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva; the president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga; Kenyan President William Ruto and Melinda French Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

I call for the pure and simple abolition of debt to offset the enormous damage created by climate change and the enormous burden borne by African countries Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno

In one of the round tables, Georgieva warned: “Let’s not lose the institutions we have, work to make them work better.” The moderator of the colloquium, the Vice President of the Spanish Government Nadia Calviño, concurred: “The Bretton-Woods institutions may not be perfect, but if they did not exist, they would have to be invented.”

The north-south division over the war in Ukraine, despite the fact that it was rarely mentioned in Paris, hovered over the summit: one of Macron’s objectives, when summoning it, was to resect the ties of a part of the world that wants to preserve the equidistance between Russia and the West. Complaints were heard in the courtroom of the Stock Exchange for the fact that the Western mobilization in the face of Russian aggression is supposedly greater than the mobilization in favor of poor countries. And speeches that directly linked the environmental crisis with jihadism in the Sahel.

“Powerful countries are at the origin of climate disturbances in Africa,” said General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, Chad’s president. “I call for the pure and simple abolition of debt to offset the enormous damage created by climate change and the enormous burden that African countries bear, despite themselves.”

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.