The evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel plant, the last stronghold of resistance in Mariupol, finally began this Sunday. All the attempts deployed so far had failed until twenty people left under the auspices of the UN on Saturday night, during the next morning another fifty were evacuated to an occupied village in Donetsk and in the last hours a hundred were transferred to Zaporizhia. “Tomorrow (for this Monday) we will meet with them,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Twitter account.

The UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had previously confirmed that civilians, including many children, were finally beginning to be able to leave the labyrinthine cellars of the steel mill, where they have lived for a long time in unbearable conditions, without water, food or medicine for the sick and wounded.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated in a statement that “eighty civilians, including women and minors, were rescued” by being taken to Russia. In the same note, he argued that “those who wanted to leave for areas controlled by the kyiv regime were handed over to the representatives of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross.” The evacuation is expected to continue today, not only from Azovstal, but from other parts of Mariupol.

border attacks



Meanwhile, the battles on Ukrainian territory continue without interruption. Coinciding with reports of Saturday’s attack on the Russian troops’ headquarters in Izium, Belgorod Governor Viacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday that, not far from the conflict zone, “a fire broke out on the border of three municipalities. In the Borisov and Belgorod regions, and in the Yakovlevsky urban district, on the territory of one of the barracks of the Ministry of Defense». As a result, one person was injured.

Similarly, the governor of Kursk, Román Starovoit, a region that also borders Ukraine, stated that a section of railway sank at the height of a bridge without causing any casualties. “It has been sabotage and an investigation has been opened,” Starovoit added. Authorities in the region have been denouncing in recent days attacks launched from across the border.

Meanwhile, Russian troops continue to try to advance, not only in the Donbas region, but also in the direction of Mykolaiv and Krivoy Rog. If Mykolaiv could be taken over, the units could then advance towards Odessa without having to occupy it.