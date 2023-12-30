UN: Attacks against civilians are unacceptable

Attacks against civilians are unacceptable and civilian infrastructure is unacceptable. This was stated in the office of the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) about the shelling of Belgorod, writes TASS.

The UN condemned the attack, saying such attacks violate international humanitarian law.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Tatyana Moskalkova, demanded that international bodies condemn the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Belgorod and take measures to prevent this from happening. She called the strike the highest manifestation of cynicism and a gross violation of human rights.

On December 30, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the center of Belgorod. Because of the incident, 108 people were injured; another 14 city residents could not be saved. One of the consequences of the shelling was damage to the government house of the Belgorod region.