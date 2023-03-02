Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, in Managua, on September 15, 2020. NICARAGUA’S PRESIDENCY (Reuters)

The Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua (Ghren), of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (UN), has completed a year of work and concluded that Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo committed crimes against humanity in Nicaragua, in conjunction with seven state institutions since 2018, when social protests were repressed with high-caliber bullets by the police and paramilitary groups.

The report was presented this Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, and constitutes sufficient “evidence” to activate criminal law. Unlike the report of the Group of Experts of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), which suggests the commission of crimes against humanity, the one from the UN not only “proves” them, but goes further: it points to the State and It attributes specific responsibilities, ranging from the presidential couple to the middle managers who materialized in the streets the order “let’s go with everything” that unleashed lethal violence that left more than 355 dead between April and September 2018.

“One of the fundamental differences of our report is the deepening of other phenomena that were generated within the spore of violence from 2018 to today,” Ángela María Buitrago, one of the experts and former Colombian prosecutor, told EL PAÍS. “The IACHR group had a short term of office and, therefore, its greatest emphasis is on the issue of deaths and murders carried out during the period of 2018, which, although it analyzes elements of context and elements of closures of civic spaces, it does not go so far as to deepen responsibility or accountability, which is also a fundamental aspect that we have within our mandate”.

“The Group finds reasonable grounds to believe that these violations and abuses were perpetrated in a widespread and systematic manner for political reasons and that, verified in all their elements, they allow us to sustain the existence of crimes against humanity,” the publication states.

The UN Group of Experts highlights that “it has reasonable grounds to believe that authorities at the highest level of the State structure, including President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, as well as high commands of the National Police headquarters, participated in the commission of the crimes documented in the report.” In addition, the Ghren highlights that the superior commanders and heads of the Police and the Penitentiary System knew or should have “known of the crimes and violations committed by their subordinates, and did not adopt preventive and sanctioning measures, despite having the effective capacity to do it”.

They appeal to the international community

The expert and president of Ghren Jan-Michael Simon, from Germany, compared the situation in Nicaragua with the events that marked the 1930s in Europe. “All the elements that are seen in Nicaragua, unfortunately, can be seen in the Nuremberg trials,” he said. The experts stated that it is necessary to seek the exercise of universal jurisdiction, that is, that any country could start a criminal action against the State of Nicaragua.

According to the report, the Ghren applied the “reasonable grounds to believe” standard of proof. Despite the fact that said threshold is lower than that required to determine responsibilities in criminal proceedings, it is “sufficient to justify further investigations.” In this sense, although Nicaragua has not ratified the Rome Statute to take those responsible to the International Criminal Court, they summon the international community so that each country can start criminal proceedings from their jurisdictions for these crimes, as it has already done Argentine Justice.

“Any country that has the criminal type of crimes against humanity introduced in its internal legal order, that is, in its Penal Code, can initiate a process. Many countries recognize the Rome Statute, including members of the United Nations. This is associated with a jurisdiction clause that opens the way to criminal practice under the principle of universality, that is, regardless of the nationality of the victim,” Ghren Jan-Michael Simon explained to EL PAÍS.

Based on these findings, the UN Group of Experts called on the international community to expand “sectoral sanctions to institutions and individuals involved in the commission of violations and crimes under international law.” And they suggested to the governments and multilateral organizations that, in the negotiations of cooperation projects, prioritize actions aimed at improving the current human rights situation in Nicaragua. The report sees the stripping of the nationality of 317 people as very serious.

Officials from various government structures have committed “extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detentions, torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, arbitrary deprivation of nationality, and violations of the right to remain in one’s country, as well as violations of the right to participate in public affairs and freedom of expression, opinion, association, assembly, conscience and religion”, determines the report that, for now, has not generated reactions in Managua. In fact, the Ortega-Murillo regime refused to cooperate with the experts, since they never recognized the mandate given by the United Nations.

The Group of Experts is a UN mechanism created expressly for the purpose of investigating abuses committed by the dictatorship since April 2018. Its mandate obtained the green light from the Human Rights Council of the organization on March 31, 2022. The resolution that gave its origin was presented by Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia, Canada, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil and Paraguay, and was approved with 20 votes in favor and 7 against. On March 2, the findings were presented to the media, and they list a series of serious accusations against the Ortega-Murillo dictatorship. Some of them reflect the seriousness of the situation that Nicaragua is going through, just a few weeks after completing five years of a consolidated dictatorship based on police and paramilitary repression.

