Be more than 500 days underground, in tunnels without barely light or air fresh. Shortage of water and food, psychological abuse, not knowing anything about your loved ones: if they are alive or dead. Not knowing if you will live one more day. … This is only examples of the torture that the 251 people lived, including 30 kidnapped children in the Gaza Strip and also their families. And they still suffer.

The physical and psychological damage of those kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023 could be equivalent to torture war crimes and ill -treatment.

This is one of the main conclusions reached by the United Nations Special Rapporteur about torture and other deals, Dra. Alice Jill Edwards who presented on Wednesday his report ‘torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading penalties: the taking of hostages such as torture’ before the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Several relatives of hostages were on Wednesday at the UN in Geneva to receive a United Nations report that recognizes hostage families as victims of Hamas psychological terrorism.

The United Nations High Commissioner Office for Human Rights concluded that hostage retention in current conditions in Gaza, even underground for months, could be equivalent to the crime of war of torture or other ill -treatment.

The 19 -page report describes hostages as a «Authorible and inhuman act, Incompatible with universally accepted human behavior, “. Although there may be some disagreement about whether the Geneva Convention on torture is applicable to the hostage of the State, The special rapporteur considers that it is.

Therefore, in the text, they ask to incorporate hostages as an explicit crime in the articles on the prevention and punishment of crimes against humanity.

In other reports on October 7, they focused mainly on what happened that day: the horrible methods that Hamas’s terrorists began to kill. Methods such as systematically move from house to house, shoot civilians who hid or flee, set up houses and kill civilians during a music festival.

Psychological damage of families

This new text focuses on the torture of hostage and also psychological damage suffered by families. “The physical and mental pain or suffering that the experimental reaches the threshold of torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading penalties.” It also focuses on uncertainty about individuals will be released and when, causing significant psychological damage to their relatives.

In each release of the hostages that Hamas and Islamic jihad have been doing in recent months, Israeli medical services realized the cruelty of captivity and hostage conditions. Hai Levine, who runs the Hostage Families Forum health team, said he hopes that hostages will return with cardiovascular and respiratory problems due to the lack of ventilation in the tunnels. Among many other conditions.

Doctors are very aware of the challenges they face when treating surviving hostages. One of them is the «Feedback syndrome», in which exposure to certain foods or an excess of food can cause serious health complications and even death in those who suffer prolonged vitamin and nutritional deficiencies, said Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, director of the Medical Directorate of the Ministry of Health. And of course, psychological problems. The report specifically documes how Hamas has used deliberate strategies for coercion and psychological war against the families of hostages, inflicting them serious psychological torture.

The conclusions of the report end with a series of requests: release unconditionally and immediately to all hostages; provide evidence of life and information on the whereabouts and the state of the hostages in a dignified and safe way to the State; that the rapporteur has access to all the information and “remember that hostage is an international crime and constitutes torture.”