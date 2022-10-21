The UN pointed to useless rhetoric after the words of Alexei Danilov about the Russian language

The official representative of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric commented on the call of the head of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov to eradicate the Russian language in the country. His words convey RIA News.

Commenting on Danilov’s words, Dujarric noted that since the beginning of the conflict there has been “a lot of rhetoric, which, to put it mildly, is not helpful.” “Actions matter and words matter,” he stressed.

On the air of the talk show “Big Lviv Speaks,” Oleksiy Danilov said that the Russian language should be completely eradicated on the territory of Ukraine. According to the head of the National Security and Defense Council, he is an element of hostile propaganda and brainwashing for Ukrainians. The politician called the narrative about the need to reach an understanding with Russian-speaking Ukrainians dangerous for the state.

See also Paul McCartney celebrates his 80th birthday with a two and a half hour concert at Glastonbury See, we don’t want anything from them. Let them get away from us, let them go to their swamps and croak in their Russian Alexey Danilov Secretary of National Security and Defense of Ukraine

In addition, Danilov complained about the so-called Russian-speaking political experts on television. At the same time, he expressed the opinion that, in addition to Ukrainian, it is necessary to know English. After that, it became known that the Ukrainian state TV channel FreeDom would refuse to broadcast in Russian in favor of English.

In Russia, reacted to the words of Danilov

Responding to Danilov’s statement, the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that instead of the Russian language, Ukraine, which is led by “such characters,” will disappear. “Danilov is a clear example of what a former Russian person can turn into,” he stressed.

Related materials:

Speaking about the Ukrainian language, Russian President Vladimir Putin in October assured that the country would never allow what was allowed in Ukraine in relation to the Russian language. The Russian head stressed that he respects the Ukrainian people, their language and culture.

In the same month, Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the “We are with Russia” movement, said that they were not going to ban the Ukrainian language in the Zaporozhye region. He admitted that Ukrainian could remain in the region as an official one. “But we all know perfectly well that it is the Russian language that unites,” Rogov emphasized.

Special Representative of the President of Russia for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy called the presence of the Russian language and Russian culture in Ukraine a wealth, not a problem. According to him, the need for Russian literature in Ukraine persisted even after the collapse of the USSR.

Ukraine is gradually abandoning the Russian language

According to Article 10 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the state language in the country is Ukrainian. In addition, the article guarantees “the free development, use and protection of Russian and other languages ​​of the national minorities of Ukraine.”

See also Robot Related materials:

At the same time, in July, the authorities of the Lviv region decided to completely abandon the use of the Russian language in schools in the region. In August, the Kyiv authorities did the same. They explained that in the 2022-2023 academic year, the programs “do not provide for the teaching of subjects in Russian and the study of the Russian language, neither as a subject nor as an elective.”

In January, Ukraine banned print media only in Russian in accordance with the law “On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language”. From now on, they can be published and distributed in any other foreign language, if their circulation in Ukrainian is at least half of the entire range.