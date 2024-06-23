The UN urged to avoid civilian casualties after the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Sevastopol

Deputy Spokesperson of the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq commented on the attack on Sevastopol by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) and called for avoiding civilian casualties. His words lead TASS.

“We want all parties to take steps to avoid civilian casualties,” the official stressed.

On June 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched five ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads at Sevastopol. During the attack from Ukraine, more than 120 people were injured; later the city governor, Mikhail Razvozhaet, said that the number of wounded had risen to 151 people. Five could not be saved. According to the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, there are 27 children among the victims, five in serious condition.