After the UAV attack on Moscow, the UN urged to avoid steps leading to an escalation of the conflict

The United Nations (UN) called on the parties to the conflict “to avoid steps leading to its escalation.” So the deputy representative of the secretary general of the organization Farhan Haq commented on the drone attack on Moscow on the night of July 24, reports RIA News.

“We want all parties to avoid any action that would lead to further escalation. And we urge them to make sure that this does not happen, ”he explained.

On the night of July 24, a new attack was made on Moscow using UAVs. One drone hit an uninhabited high-rise near Likhachev Avenue, another a few minutes later fell on a building near Komsomolsky Prospekt. There were no serious damages or casualties.