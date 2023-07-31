Deputy Representative of the UN Secretary General Haq condemned the drone attack on Moscow

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary General, commented on the drone attack on Moscow that took place on the morning of July 30. His words convey TASS.

“We are against all attacks on civilian infrastructure,” Haq said, commenting on the incident.

In the early morning of July 30, a Ukrainian drone hit the Moscow City tower. Information about this was confirmed by the capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin. He noted that there was no serious damage as a result of the incident – the facades of two office towers received minor damage.

According to Federation Council Senator Sergei Tsekov, Ukraine is trying to attack Russian territories in order to hide failures in the special military operation zone.