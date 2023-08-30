The Committee on the Rights of the Child, a body of independent experts that oversees the application of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, has published an orientation guide with legislative and administrative measures aimed at protecting children and adolescents, guaranteeing their right to a healthy environment, and with the specific request that minors be kept away from violence against animals. The Committee received more than 16,000 suggestions from minors from 121 countries.

The guide, known as ‘General Comment No. 26’, asks the States to take initiatives to mitigate climate change, the loss of biodiversity and its effects on the youngest population groups in each territory. It also advocates for keeping minors away from violence committed against animals. “The Committee’s call is an important wake-up call to all countries, especially those with specific practices of animal abuse normalized as a cultural, social or traditional heritage,” says the Franz Weber Foundation (FFW) in a statement, which It stands out for its fight against animal abuse, which includes bullfighting or the exploitation of pack animals.

The foundation has focused on the warning contained in the guide and remember that it is not new in Spain since in 2018 the same Committee asked the Spanish State to “avoid the participation or presence of children and adolescents in bullfighting shows.” For this reason, FFW now demands from the next Government the urgent adoption of the measures contemplated in the guide of the Committee on the Rights of the Child, “through all the legislative modifications that are necessary.”

The aforementioned United Nations body of experts has included a reference in General Comment No. 26, in section G, on the right not to suffer any type of violence. “Children must be protected from all forms of physical and psychological violence and from exposure to violence, such as domestic violence or violence inflicted on animals.”

In the opinion of the Franz Weber Foundation, “this new request from the United Nations has an evident fit in the exposure to violence suffered by children and adolescents in specific activities, from hunting, where they can participate as companions at any age, since there is no any legal restriction, even bullfighting.

Although Spain is a country with an enormous bullfighting tradition, in recent years, movements in favor of animal rights have been gaining strength and there are now well over a hundred municipalities that have declared themselves anti-bullfighting and in which bullfights , without being prohibited, have ceased to be celebrated.