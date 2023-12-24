Secretary General of the UN Conference: rich countries use WTO rules to their advantage

Rich countries exploit poor and developing countries by using outdated World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and the green transition to their advantage. This was stated by the Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebekah Greenspan, transmits Financial Times.

According to her, this is how rich countries stimulate their economies. They have greater ability to subsidize in environmentally friendly areas, but many trade rules prohibit policies that developing countries can use. She added that the EU's green rules are “too punitive” and the Paris Agreement's carbon boundary adjustment mechanism is far from fair, as developing countries must pay the same price for carbon emissions as the EU.

Greenspan noted that the trade and investment system under which many developing countries have made progress is not working for the poorest. She explained that many countries lack this opportunity due to the rapid pace of technological change and new barriers in rich countries. In addition, among the obstacles she named the return of major players to protectionist industrial policies.

Earlier, the Financial Times predicted negative consequences for the economies of the eurozone countries after a sharp reduction in government spending in a number of countries in 2024. The innovations imply a gradual tightening of government spending restrictions for each country in the bloc. Among the main victims of the reduction in government spending, according to experts, will be countries with large amounts of public debt.