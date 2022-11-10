UN: Ukraine and Russia should start negotiations when a “window of opportunity” appears

Russia and Ukraine should enter into negotiations when such an opportunity arises, Stephanie Tremblay, a spokeswoman for the office of the UN Secretary General, said at a briefing. TASS.

The representative of the international organization was asked to comment on the words of the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, about the “window of opportunity” for diplomatic efforts.

Tremblay recalled that UN Secretary-General António Guterres had previously repeatedly called for peace talks. “If there is a window of opportunity, you should use it,” she stressed.

Earlier, Milli said on CNN that in the winter there may be an opportunity for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine after the stabilization of the situation at the front. He added that the United States will continue to supply arms to Ukraine if the negotiations do not take place or fail.