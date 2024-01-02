UN OHCHR: it is necessary to protect the civilian population of Russia and Ukraine

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called for de-escalation and protection of civilians after civilian deaths in Russia and Ukraine. The message appeared on the account of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) X.

The report states that parties to the conflict must respect international law.

Since the end of last year, the Ukrainian army has been shelling Belgorod. The most massive one happened on December 30, resulting in 25 people killed and more than 100 injured.

On January 1, President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with military personnel at the Vishnevsky hospital, described the shelling of Belgorod as a terrorist attack and promised that it would not go unanswered.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that the Russian army attacks exclusively military targets and concentrations of Ukrainian military personnel.