Mexico called for the abolition of the veto power in the UN Security Council when considering genocide issues

Mexico supports the preservation of the UN as an institution, but calls for a complete abolition of the veto power in the UN Security Council (SC), and before that, to limit this right when considering a number of crimes. Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena stated this at the UN General Assembly, reports RIA Novosti.

“Mexico proposes to completely abolish the veto, and until this is achieved, at least limit it in cases of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. We need to restore confidence in the multipolar world and its institutions,” she said.

The minister emphasized that the veto helps to impose “factional and shameful geopolitical interests.” According to her, the UN as an organization seems powerless, and its mission to prevent military conflicts is “failing.”

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that countries that abuse the right of veto in the UN Security Council often suffer damage to their reputation. According to him, in some cases it can be proposed to impose sanctions against those who ignore the requirements of the Security Council, “but this will also be vetoed.”