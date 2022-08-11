UN Secretary General Guterres called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the area of ​​the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for an immediate halt to all hostilities in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), as any damage would lead to catastrophic consequences. This is stated in a statement published on site world organization.

“I call for an immediate cessation of all hostilities in the immediate vicinity of the station, and also not to aim at station facilities or the surrounding area. I urge you to withdraw all military personnel and military equipment from the station and avoid any other deployment of military forces or military equipment on this territory, ”wrote the Secretary General.

Guterres recalled that any possible damage to any nuclear facilities could lead to catastrophic consequences not only for the territories in the immediate vicinity, but also for the region, as well as beyond.

He called on all parties to “show common sense and not take any action that could endanger the physical integrity and safety of the nuclear power plant – the largest plant of its kind in Europe.”

Earlier, the administration of the Zaporozhye region reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had carried out several strikes on the area of ​​the radioactive isotope storage facility at the ZNPP. Later it became known that as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian army, the power lines of the Kakhovskaya substation were damaged, which caused a fire to start in a field near the nuclear power plant.