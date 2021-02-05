A protest against the chemotherapy shortage in August. DANIEL BECERRIL / Reuters

The shopping cart of the Mexican authorities goes beyond anticovid vaccines. While the doses against the virus occupy the center of the political news, the great public acquisition of medicines, for an estimated value of 100,000 million pesos, advances without receiving much attention. UNOPS, a United Nations agency specializing in logistics, has gradually begun to deliver oncology pieces – slightly more than 1,000 in two weeks – and this Friday closes the general tender for medicines. It is the great hope of the federal government to end the chronic shortage. However, the pharmaceutical sector warns of the possibility of new supply problems after delays in the calendar and in the signing of contracts.

Since it was announced in July that UNOPS would take over the tender, the procurement process has been a race against time: just half a year to start supplying more than 2 billion products to a health system that has been going through for years lean periods. During the previous six-year period, the first steps in the public purchase of medicines took place between March and April of the previous year. This time, conditioned by the signing of the agreement with the federal government, the agency started at the end of August with a market survey to test the interest of companies in participating.

The agency is an expert in public procurement processes and has achieved savings for beneficiary countries. However, he had never organized one of this size. The total value of products and services contracted by UNOPS in 2019 was 1,100 million dollars, much less than the figure of the Mexican contract.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador considered, in any case, that the agency guaranteed transparency. “It offers the possibility of obtaining good quality medicines at low prices and without corruption. We are going to solve the problem of shortages ”, he declared during the announcement. The federal Executive has clashed several times with pharmaceutical companies, whom it has branded as corrupt. Several of the major laboratories have been disabled, leading to a legal battle.

Six months after signing, the delivery of critical drugs, acquired through an expedited procedure, has started very timidly. At the end of January, UNOPS delivered 741 pieces of cancer to the Institute of Health for Wellbeing (Insabi) and this week there will be only 347, according to information provided by the organization. They are only the first step in trying to solve a problem of months. The shortage of chemotherapies for children with cancer has sparked a strong protest movement among parents and has placed the government in an uncomfortable position.

Normalizing the supply chain will not be a matter of days. The packages received correspond to a single key or type of product, out of a total of 36 oncology keys on the shopping list, and Insabi has to send them to hospitals. In addition, there are still contracts pending to be signed, sources from the agency and pharmaceutical associations explain to this newspaper. The UN agency assures, however, that the pace will accelerate and expects that 56,000 pieces will be delivered in the coming weeks.

Apart from critical drugs, UNOPS has just taken another step in the general tender. The agency closes this Friday the general purchase of medicines and opens the offers presented by the manufacturers to begin evaluating them. For the healing material, the event will be held on February 12. Both dates represent a delay of almost three weeks compared to what was foreseen in the December plan, according to the notifications received by the participating companies. Although the launch of this stage eases the pressure on the agency and calms the doubts of the pharmaceutical companies, the industry has warned of the impact of the delays on the rest of the process.

The signing of contracts will take place between the end of March and the beginning of April and the drugs will be delivered in May. Originally the date was April. “UNOPS is making all possible efforts to anticipate the supply if possible before April, but we must take into account what are the times of the bids, evaluations and production of the drug,” explained in December the regional deputy director of Giuseppe Mancinelli agency.

Restlessness in the pharmaceutical sector

The Mexican pharmaceutical sector considers that the proposed times are not realistic. Between the signing of the contract and the delivery of the product there is about a month. On average, a laboratory takes three to four to make a drug. “In a generic drug process, a pharmaceutical company cannot have stock because maybe she or the competitor wins and the raw material and finished products expire ”, says Rafael Gual, president of the National Chamber of the Pharmaceutical Industry:“ The delays go against a timely supply ”.

“This calendar is going to translate into empty keys”, agrees Juan de Villafranca, executive director of the Association of Pharmaceutical Laboratories. Even before signing with UNOPS, the current Government had faced difficulties. In the purchase for the second half of 2019, organized by the Ministries of Health and Finance, 62% of the keys tendered were not awarded to any company.

In a meeting with UNOPS last week, the first since the beginning of the process, the pharmaceutical industry raised concerns about the timing. It was not the only concern. The associations looked for answers to the fear that the tender would favor foreign manufacturers and demanded “even floor”. The agency promised to require foreign participants to sign a pledge in which they ensure they do not receive subsidies, according to De Villafranca.

While the tender is being resolved and to cover the first months, the health authorities will have to resort to the extension of contracts from last year or to direct awards, a practice that has increased with this Government and that usually increases the price of purchases . “The main health institutions are making their own purchases of cancer drugs and diabetes care. They are not waiting for UNOPS, ”says Enrique Martínez, director of Inefam, an analysis center.

The tender for 2021 will overlap with the start of the purchase that UNOPS will organize to cover the next three years, from 2022 to 2024. The much more relaxed calendar gives an idea of ​​the ideal scenario under which the agency could not count this year. According to estimates for the three-year acquisition, the market survey will take place in May and awards in October, three to four months earlier than the current purchase.