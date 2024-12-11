The UN Assembly asks for a high fire in Gaza with the vote against 9 countries, including the US, Israel, Argentina and Hungary

“A high immediate, unconditional and permanent fire in Gaza, as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.” This is what claims the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly approved this Wednesday in New York, with the vote against only 9 countries in the world, including Israel, the United States, Argentina, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

A two -thirds majority was required to move forward with these non -binding resolutions and that suppose another international varapalo for Israel and its traditional ally the United States due to the high levels of violence in the Palestinian enclave and the international inability to stop hostilities.

In addition, the UN General Assembly has approved another resolution in which it affirms its “full support for the mandate to the UNRWA, the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees”, while reching “the legislation adopted by the Israeli Parliament on October 28, 2024 ”.

On that date, the Israeli Parliament approved two bills to prohibit the activity of UNRWA in the country and its contact with any Israeli official, which makes it almost impossible to continue operating in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip.

Against this resolution they have voted: Argentina, the United States, Hungary, Israel, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Micronesia and Tonga.