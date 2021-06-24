A man receives the coronavirus vaccine in Nairobi, Kenya, last April. MONICAH MWANGI / Reuters

The International Monetary Fund is preparing to undertake a gigantic expansion of its liquidity lines, a step to shore up world reserves and contribute to the ongoing recovery. The $ 650 billion in drawing rights (an international supplemental reserve asset created by the IMF) that it will make available to its members will become the first increase in the agency’s firepower since 2009, when another crisis, this one of financial origin, devastated the global economy – then distributed 293,000 million. But also in an examination of the real will to combat inequality. The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) calls on rich countries to transfer part of these resources to the most vulnerable states to help them deal with the pandemic by facilitating their access to the vaccine, alleviating their enormous debt problems, removing millions of people out of poverty and encourage them to join the ongoing ecological transition, for which they lack the means.

The money is not distributed according to the economic needs are more or less pressing, but according to the quotas of the members of the IMF. That system leaves $ 283 billion in the hands of the G7 countries, and $ 438 billion in countries considered high-income. The amounts at stake range from three to four million dollars for some small island states in Oceania, to the 113,378 million to which the United States is entitled.

The 82 countries identified as highly vulnerable to debt are entitled to receive $ 55 billion of new IMF liquidity, which is equivalent to just 1.8% of their gross public debt. “In other words, the allocation would not even cover a year’s worth of interest payments for most countries,” warns the United Nations. That is why they have called on countries with excess reserves and stronger economies to accept redistribution. This is how Achim Steiner, UNDP administrator, puts it. “It is the largest IMF allocation since 1945, larger than the Marshall Plan converted to current money. The redirection of drawing rights allocations and other financial flows could be decisive in helping developing countries ”. The rating agency Fitch shares that diagnosis: it believes that the credit benefits for low-income countries “could be amplified” if rich countries lend them part of their drawing rights.

The UNDP report insists that “the proposed blanket allocation of drawing rights will provide some relief, but falls far short of the ambition the world should have to ensure a green and inclusive recovery,” so it believes that the The international community is faced with “a unique opportunity” to invest in the response to the crisis. Especially when the most vulnerable countries add to their debt problems the health problems of their delay in the vaccination campaign compared to the more advanced economies. “As the pandemic advances in developing countries, resources are depleted, debt vulnerabilities intensify and governments urgently need liquidity support to manage the crisis,” adds the statement released by the UN agency.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said she expects the IMF’s board of governors to vote in mid-August on the proposed allocation of drawing rights that the G-7 has already endorsed. The leaders of this group of countries supported the mobilization of 100,000 million from the IMF for the most vulnerable countries. And Georgieva promised to unblock negotiations to reach that figure. “In the coming months I will discuss with our member countries options that allow us to achieve this goal together,” he said.

This measure is in addition to the temporary moratorium on financial obligations assumed by the world’s poorest countries, agreed in June last year by the G20. The initial horizon of this suspension of repayments was six months, but before the confinements it was extended again for another six.

The UNDP brief links debt problems with climate ones. It argues that nine of the ten countries most exposed to debt are developing economies highly vulnerable to climate change. And he sees it unfeasible to carry out the global transition to a low-carbon system without supporting developing economies to take that step, since debt and interest payments condition their ability to invest to transform themselves. “Developing countries are the ones that have contributed the least to the global climate crisis, but they will disproportionately bear the costs associated with climate change, and have fewer financial and institutional resources to face them,” warns the UN.