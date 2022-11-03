The UN General Assembly has once again called this Thursday for the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States has imposed on Cuba for 60 years. An overwhelming majority of 185 countries have passed a resolution to that effect. Only the United States and Israel have voted against, while Ukraine and Brazil have abstained. It is the thirtieth time since 1992 that the United Nations has approved a resolution in this regard, although it has no practical effects.

In the resolution, in addition, the Government of Havana requested the end of the embargo, the “sovereign equality” of the States, the “non-interference in their internal affairs” and “freedom of international trade and navigation.”

“We do not attribute to the blockade all the difficulties that our country faces today, but whoever denies its very serious effects and does not recognize that it is the main cause of the deprivations, shortages and suffering of Cuban families would be untrue,” he assured from the tribune. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, after warning that “it creates the conditions that encourage illegal immigration.” Rodríguez lamented that the embargo “continues to be the central element that defines the policy of the United States towards Cuba.”

The embargo was imposed in 1962, at the height of the Cold War and shortly before the missile crisis, by then US President John F. Kennedy. Since then, the blockade has been progressively tightened to suffocate the communist regime.

In 1992, Cuba presented the first proposal at the UN to request an end to the embargo. Since then it has requested it every year, and has always succeeded, mainly with the votes of the countries of the global South. The support, in any case, is becoming more majority, as has been shown this Thursday. Almost unanimous.

However, the defense of the lifting of the blockade reflects the existing fracture between the developed countries and the rest. Because, despite having voted in favor, none of the representatives of the nations of what we call the First World has come to the rostrum to defend their position or openly criticize the United States. The representatives of the South, on the other hand, have spared no adjectives to brand the embargo as “unjust”, “illegal”, “unacceptable”, “criminal”, “inhuman” or “disproportionate”.

Billionaire penalties



The draconian sanctions have a high economic impact. The Cuban foreign minister has explained that, in the first 14 months of the Democratic Administration of Joe Biden, the “damages” caused by the blockade rose to 6,364 million dollars. In the last six decades, there are 154,217 million.

Despite his campaign promises, Biden maintains the sanctions imposed by his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, except for some changes in terms of visas, travel and remittances to the island. In order to deal with the ravages left by the devastating Hurricane Ian, Havana asked Biden to lift the sanctions that depend on him, since the rest can only be suspended by Congress. Numerous Latin American leaders and former leaders have also requested it.

Aggravated by the covid pandemic, Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in three decades, with food, medicine and fuel shortages, while facing daily blackouts due to the obsolete technology of its thermoelectric plants. Since 2000, food has been exempt from the embargo, but Cuba must pay for it in cash.