The United Nations on Thursday asked rich countries to redirect part of the next broadcast of Special drawing rights that the International Monetary Fund will do to developing nations, in order to achieve a true global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new report, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) argues that this broadcast offers a unique opportunity to help to the most vulnerable countries to face the Covid-19 crisis and its great public debt problems.

The IMF plans to allocate Special Drawing Rights, its nominal currency, for the value of $ 650 billion, the largest injection of liquidity since 1945, in an attempt to support the response to the current crisis.

“This is almost a unique gift to the world right now. if used wisely”, Defended in a press conference the administrator of the UNDP, Achim Steiner, who stressed that the result is in the hands of the rich countries.

UNDP suggests that nations with solid economic foundations and surplus reserves redirect voluntarily Special Drawing Rights that correspond to them in order to ensure a “green and inclusive recovery at a global level”.

If this does not happen, he argues in his report, the issuance will offer some relief to countries with more difficulties, but will be insufficient.

The UNDP highlights that, of those 650,000 million, only 55,000 million would correspond to the 82 developing countries with problematic debt levels, which is equivalent to only around the 1.8% of your total debt.

That is, it would not cover not even a year of interest payment for most of those countries.

Meanwhile, some 283,000 million would correspond to the powers from the G7 and 438 billion to the high-income countries as a whole.

UNDP insists that, without further support, developing countries they will not have the necessary resources to invest in the fight against coronavirus and other key areas such as the climate crisis.

According to the agency’s chief economist, George Gray Molina, there are two major obstacles on the road to recovery: vaccines -still very rare in much of the world- and the public debt -which forces many countries to dedicate their fiscal space to their payment instead of being able to invest it in fighting the virus or climate change-.

How much will Argentina receive

The IMF will approve this Friday a historical help of US $ 650,000 million to member countries to reinforce reserves and facilitate recovery from the crisis caused by the pandemic.

It is about the reassignment of Special Drawing Rights (SDR), an initiative that generates strong pulls within the ruling party for the final destination of the almost US $ 4.5 billion that Argentina will receive.

“This will help shore up reserves and create the fiscal space for spending that is necessary to emerge from the pandemic and make recoveries more sustainable,” said Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the agency, last week.

According to the regulations, once the measure is approved it must be dealt with by the Board of Governors in August, whose decision to approve the SDR assignment requires the support of an 85% majority of the votes. And once that instance is concluded, the money order would probably be available by the end of that month.

The SDR distribution is distributed among the IMF member countries according to their relative quotas in the IMF. In the case of Argentina, the fee for being a member of the Fund is 0.67%, about 3,187.3 SDR equivalent to US $ 4,461 million. But the Ministry of Economy has yet to define how it will use them in a year with maturities of about US $ 7 billion and elections on the way.

With information from EFE

DB