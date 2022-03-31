The UN Human Rights Council passed a resolution which will establish a group of three experts to investigate possible human rights violations in Nicaragua since April 2018, when a popular revolt broke out described as an attempted coup by the government of Daniel Ortega.

The resolutionapproved with 20 votes in favor of member countries, seven against and 20 abstentions, decides the formation of this investigation mechanism in order to “collect, preserve and analyze information and evidence” about these possible human rights violations, “identifying those responsible”.

With an initial mandate of one year, this mission will have a task similar to that approved in 2019 for Venezuela through another resolution of the Human Rights Council, making it the second investigative mechanism of this type for Latin American countries.

The resolution had been presented by Ecuador, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Paraguay and Peru, and has been sponsored by nearly fifty governments.

The document also expresses concern about “the deterioration of democracy and the human rights situation in Nicaragua,” where there has been “an increase in restrictions on the democratic space and the repression of dissent.”

This repression includes “acts of intimidation, harassment, and illegal or arbitrary surveillance of human rights defenders,” underlines a text that regrets the lack of accountability for these events for four years, as well as the prohibition of peaceful demonstrations and trials without due process.

The document demands that the Nicaraguan authorities cease arbitrary arrests and intimidation, the immediate release of those unjustly detained, and the investigation of cases of harassment of political leaders, journalists, activists, and other critics of the Ortega government.

It expressly mentions and regrets the recent death of political prisoner Hugo Torres, a historic former Sandinista guerrilla who died on February 12 after months of detention “in outrageous conditions.”

The resolution also shows its concern about the violations of civil and political rights in the context of last year’s elections and regrets “the failure of the Government of Nicaragua to implement electoral and institutional reforms that would guarantee free and fair”.

Before the vote on the resolution, the attorney general of Nicaragua, Wendy Carolina Morales, intervened by videoconference to show the Nicaraguan government’s “absolute rejection” of this and other decisions taken in recent years by the Human Rights Council that condemned the situation in the Central American country.

The texts of these resolutions “continue to make assessments derived from the economic and political interests of imperialist countries whose sole purpose is to affect the dignity and sovereignty of the peoples,” he assured.

Delegations of member countries of the Council that voted against, such as Venezuela, Cuba, China or Russia, agreed to reject a text that in their opinion represents interference in the internal affairs of Nicaragua with “political motivations.”

The investigation mechanism created “does not have the consent of the country and does not help promote dialogue or cooperation, encouraging confrontation and politicization of this Council,” the Chinese delegation assured, while Venezuela affirmed that the group of experts will have ” parapolice powers”.

In Nicaragua, the UN investigation mechanism had already been requested last month by civil society actors such as the 46/2 Collective, which brings together 16 national and international human rights organizations.

