The United Nations Security Council has approved a resolution to authorize a multinational security support mission in Haiti. The initiative, drafted jointly by the United States and Ecuador, and which will be launched in collaboration with Haiti, responds to this country’s request for international support to address insecurity and create the necessary conditions for stability and growth long term. More specifically, the agreement empowers the mission to provide operational, logistical and training support to the Haitian National Police. The decision was adopted by 13 votes in favor and two abstentions, those of Russia and China, both permanent members of the Council. There was no vote against.

The creation of the multinational force, a year after it was requested by the Haitian Government, supported by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, is perhaps the only palpable result of the 78th UN General Assembly, which was held two weeks ago in New York with a low political profile. In his speech before the plenary session, US President Joe Biden – one of the few heads of state who attended the meeting – urged the international organization to contribute to Haiti’s stabilization efforts through a multinational force. It would not be an interposition, like those deployed in conflicts around the world, but rather support for a country devastated by natural catastrophes and an absolute crisis of governance, not to describe the situation it is experiencing as anarchy. Hence Biden’s insistence on “urgently” sending troops to help local police combat the organized gangs that have hijacked the country’s security.

The UN has recalled that more than 3,000 people have been murdered in the country so far this year and more than 1,500 cases of kidnapping for ransom have been recorded. Some 200,000 people have had to flee their homes and sexual assaults on women and girls at the hands of armed groups are on the rise. Tens of thousands of minors cannot go to school.

Port-au-Prince sports hall where people fleeing gang violence take refuge, September 1 RALPH TEDY EROL (REUTERS)

Under the direction of Kenya, the group will be made up of a thousand agents, mostly from the African country, but also from Caribbean states such as Jamaica, Barbados and the Bahamas. “This mandate is not only about peace and security, but also about the reconstruction of Haiti: its policies, its economic development and social stability,” wrote Alfred Mutua, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kenya, on the social network X (formerly Twitter). , who thanked the trust placed in his country to lead the mission. The deployment will last one year, extendable. According to UN sources, cited by the Efe agency, it cannot be expected to be immediate, since the process will last “several months.”

US aid

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

“We intend to work with Congress to provide $100 million in foreign aid, and the Department of Defense is prepared to provide up to $100 million in enabling support,” declared US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after approval. the deployment. “We continue to hope that the international community will also provide funding, equipment, training and personnel to support a truly multinational effort,” he stressed. Latin American countries have not offered to send troops at the moment.

“While this initiative represents important progress, the United States renews its urgent call to political actors, including the Prime Minister [Ariel] Henry and members of the opposition, to expand consensus and restore democratic order in Haiti,” Blinken added. Biden’s commitment to the stability of Haiti may come face to face with a Republican-majority Congress, which has already achieved Park Washington’s continued and relevant help to Ukraine in the extension agreement to avoid the closure of the Administration, this Saturday. If Ukraine has come out badly in the political battle in the United States due to the Republicans’ resistance to continue financing the war, the fate of Haiti, which has become a failed state for decades, does not seem to have any better luck in terms of financing. , despite the promises of Blinken and the Government he represents.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.